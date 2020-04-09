NBA, ESPN Could Soon Hold H.O.R.S.E. Tournament

Reports say the NBA and ESPN are currently in negotiations to show a H.O.R.S.E. tournament that will involve WNBA and NBA players as well as some who have recently competed in the league.

The game would take place in home gyms while in isolation since the coronavirus pandemic has forced people to stay inside. H.O.R.S.E. is a game that is often played in gyms and basketball courts around the world. It is not popular in the NBA since the league mostly features full games of teams trying to qualify for the playoffs.

The game’s main goal is for the participants to come up with unique shots and moves that have to be repeated by their opponents. Participants win by getting their opponents to miss the shots they have created. Each failed attempt gives the player a letter until H.O.R.S.E is completed. The player that gets all the letters loses.

13WHAM reports that the league last held a H.O.R.S.E competition back in 2009 and 2010. But the game has not really been featured for a while. The current situation with the coronavirus has brought a stop to almost every sport, including the NBA.

The league was still holding basketball games when the first cases were being reported in China and other parts of the world. But everything changed when it was reported that one Utah Jazz player had tested positive for the virus. Other players later tested positive.

The NBA suspended the league and a return has not been announced. But the tournament could be a way for fans to stay entertained during the suspension. Chris Paul, Zach LaVine, and Trae Young are among some of the superstars rumored to be participating in the tournament.

ESPN and the NBA have not given any other details on the tournament since an agreement has not been fully confirmed. NBA players have also started competing in an NBA 2K tournament. The popular basketball video game has featured several superstars for that competition, including Trae Young. The NBA 2K20 tournament is for charity.

The NBA is among the few leagues that are making adjustments during the coronavirus pandemic. Recent reports have revealed that the NFL will hold its upcoming draft virtually. According to NBC Sports, the draft will have a combined broadcast on the NFL Network and ESPN.

The draft is usually held with all the top players that will likely be selected and fans of each team. This year’s edition, like every other sporting event, was in doubt since the situation has not improved. But it now appears that it will be held with some adjustments.

ESPN has also made adjustments during the coronavirus pandemic. The famous sports channel does not have live sports to report on but it does have a number of documentaries and series to keep viewers entertained. On top of that, the sports channel has also made moves to bring some recent entertainment to TVs and apps.

A few days ago, the sports channel showed several WrestleMania events that have taken place over the last few years. One of the WrestleManias shown was WM 30, which is remembered for the match between The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar. It was the first time that the sports channel showed a WWE match and event.