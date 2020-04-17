PlayStation 5: Sony To Limit Production For First Year, Report Says

Sony plans to limit production for its upcoming console, the PlayStation 5, in its first year, according to a report. The limited production would mean less units released than in previous debuts of PlayStation consoles.

People familiar with the matter said the company is limiting the initial production in part because the powerful specs will make it have a high price. The people added that the current situation with the coronavirus has affected the promotional plans but not the production capacity.

The price of the PS5 has been one of the biggest topics in the tech community ever since the console was announced earlier this year. Reports have put the price higher than the PS4 while other experts have mentioned that a lower price would bring losses.

Sony has not confirmed the price of the PS5 but powerful specs have led to the reports that there will be an increase compared to the PS4. Japan Times reports that other people involved in the console’s supply chain said that the company has told assembly partners that it will make 5 to 6 million units in the fiscal year ending March 2021.

People familiar with the company’s plans have said that Sony’s strategy will be to rely on the current console, the PlayStation 4, to get new users to the PSN service.

The PS4 is nearly seven years old but it continues to be a very popular console and many will likely continue using it way after the PS5 is released. The regular PS4 can be found for a price of $299 while the PS4 Pro, which has a few extra features, currently goes for $400. The company may end up cutting the prices of the two to attract more users during the limited supply of the PS5.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X are both set to make their launches at the end of the year. But the recent situation with the coronavirus has led to rumors that the companies could announce a delay at some point. Microsoft and Sony have recently given more details and it seems like there aren’t any delays on the plans for now.

The people also added that the PS5 production situation could still change depending on what happens with the coronavirus. Sony employees are currently working at home and its board has been unable to meet to approve business plans, including those for the upcoming console. The meeting was reportedly set to take place last month but it was pushed back due to the situation with the virus.

Sony has delayed or cancelled nearly everything since the reports of the cases began surfacing. The company began the cancellations by confirming that it would not be at this year’s MWC 2020 event. The company also withdrew from PAX East.

A few days ago, Sony and Naughty Dog announced the delay of the heavily anticipated title The Last of Us Part II. The game was set for a May release but it has now been pushed back and it is currently unclear when it will be available. The pre-orders for that game were cancelled and it was removed from the PS Store. Reports said the company had started to give out refunds for those who pre-ordered the Naughty Dog title, which has been in the works for quite some time.



