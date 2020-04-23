PS Store Accidentally Gives Out Free Game

The PlayStation Store currently has a number of free games through its free-to-play category and PS Plus. But on Wednesday, some users spotted another free game that was not announced or confirmed through any of the blogs or the company itself.

Game Rant reports that some users in Europe were able to get Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 for free. The game was free for a short time and it is now back to its regular price. No one knows what happened or if those who noticed the free option will be able to keep the game on their systems. The gaming site reports that this happened in Europe, so maybe the mistake was made for that region only.

Is It Coming Later?

Game Rant points out that the game could be part of the PS Plus lineup in the near future. The subscription service usually announces its next PS Plus games at the end of the month so it won’t be long before the company announces the next two free options.

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 isn’t a top title but it is an entertaining game for those who like a little challenge. The game is now back to its original price and Sony hasn’t given details on the brief offering.

PS Plus Games, Sony Initiative

If you haven’t been online in the last few days, you should know that Sony does have a number of free options out there. The two free games for the month of April are Uncharted 4 and DiRT Rally 2.0. The two games have been available for a few weeks now and will remain there for the rest of the month.

Uncharted 4 comes three months after the free option of the Uncharted collection, which includes the first three games of the series. The collection was available for the month of January as part of PS Plus.

The Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection is actually back as a free option after Sony announced an initiative to get people to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic. The company is offering the Uncharted collection as well as Journey for free. Journey was also a free option for PS Plus but that was a few years ago.

Other Free Rewards Given This Year

Sony has also been generous on the theme and avatar department in the last few weeks. Earlier this year, the company had a contest in which players quickly reached the goals to unlock free avatars and themes. Sony also had the PlayStation Wrap-Up earlier this year, giving users some of the most interesting stats of 2019, free avatars and a theme.

The PlayStation Plus games for April require the subscription to be active. The two games that are part of the Sony initiative are free for all PS users. The games for the month of April will likely be announced in the next few days since we’re reaching the end of the month.

We’ll keep you updated when we have more info on PS Plus and all the games coming to the PS Store.



