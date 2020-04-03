PS5: Controversial Post Mentions Sony May Have To Delay and Redesign Console

A post about Sony’s upcoming console, the PlayStation 5, has quickly reached news sites, forums, and social media since it makes some controversial claims. According to NotebookCheck, the poster has made desultory comments about PlayStation hardware in the past. But the long post has caught the attention of those who like to keep up on news of the PS5, which recently saw its first details confirmed by a console designer.

The post first appeared in a YouTube video comment from a user named Jeff Rickel. The post has recently spread across other sites since it makes some shocking and controversial claims about the upcoming console.

Shocking Claims Throughout the Post

The post begins with the user mentioning that the collective feeling is that Sony messed up this gen, adding that they understimated MS and were overconfident. The post continues with a shocking claim mentioning to expect delays and heating issues to rival the Xbox 360. Microsoft’s Xbox 360 console had heating issues on its first variants, so much that one of the issues became very popular among the tech community for having the three red lights, which meant the console was pretty much done.

The post details that the hardware fails at an alarming rate and that the system cannot maintain its clocks. The biggest claim in the post mentions that Sony is now concerned about having to completely redesign the console and have it look like something else since they don’t want it to look like they copied MS.

The PlayStation 5 So Far

The post repeatedly brings up that Sony has yet to show off the system and the launch titles since they don’t know what the console will deliver in performance. One of the last things the post mentions is the delay. The post says the debate right now is a 6 – 12 month delay to get things right or rush it out to compete with MS and deal with performance issues and high fail rate.

The post has quickly spread since it brings up some shocking claims. Nothing has been confirmed by Sony but the post makes it sound like the PS5 situation is a mess for the company.

The PlayStation 5 was confirmed by Sony earlier this year. Its main rival, the Xbox, was also confirmed this year. Sony’s upcoming console saw a logo reveal but things remained quiet for a while. Just a few weeks ago, Sony’s console architect finally revealed some details on the console.

Coming Later This Year

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are both scheduled to hit stores at the end of the year. The recent situation with the coronavirus has sparked rumors of a delay for both consoles but Sony and Microsoft have not said if that will happen. The deadly virus has heavily affected the tech industry. Earlier this year, Sony pulled out of at least two tech events, confirming it was over concerns having to do with the virus, which recently passed one million cases around the world.



