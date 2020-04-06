Respawn Official Talks About Crossplay, Upcoming Update Could Be the Reason

Respawn’s Dusty Welch has spoken about crossplay support for Apex Legends on the PS4 and Xbox One. The chief operating officer and general manager said it is important for the battle royale game, which turned one back in February.

The Respawn official did not go into detail on when the feature might be added for the consoles, but did point out during a Game Informer interview that it is frustrating not being able to team up with friends on different platforms.

Welch said he thinks it is kind of expected in the industry and is important to a game like theirs. He added that he and Chad Grenier, the Apex Legends director, are big fans of playing their game at work and in their free time. But them being on different platforms prevents them from playing together when they go home on Friday or weekend.

Event Is Coming Soon

The comments come as the battle royale is getting ready to release a new update that will bring big changes. The update, which is said to be coming Tuesday, focuses on the story of Bloodhound, one of the characters that debuted with the game back in Feb. 2019.

The update will bring new cosmetics as well as a major change on the game modes. The game developer has revealed that Duos will be coming to the game. In the past, Apex Legends has featured Duos but the game mode has only been available for a few days.

The event will bring along a new limited time mode as well as Kings Canyon to the rotation. This means players will be able to play the two maps, instead of just World’s Edge for regular matches. Kings Canyon is currently available on the game but for its Ranked mode, which is a more competitive version of a regular match where players have to earn points to reach higher ranks.

Duos Has Brought Up Concerns

The addition of Duos to the mix has sparked a few concerns and questions from players on reddit and social media. In recent months, players from other regions have reported long waiting times for a match, especially in Ranked. Some have said the addition of Duos could split things up even more.

It is not the first time that crossplay is mentioned by Respawn. A future addition of the feature would unite players from both platforms and maybe make the matchmaking a bit faster since there will be more players available.

Crossplay In The Plans?

Respawn has big plans for the game and it appears that crossplay is being considered. That is not entirely surprising since the feature is available in several BR games, including the super popular titles PUBG and Fortnite. For some, like Fortnite, the feature extends to all its platforms, including Mobile, PC, and Switch. Others like PUBG only have the feature between the Xbox One and PS4.

Apex Legends, a free-to-play battle royale title, is currently limited to the platform. This means players cannot team up with friends with different platforms. Players are also unable to take their account and use it on a different platform.



