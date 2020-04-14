Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 To Skip On S-Pen, New Color Options Coming

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 has not been officially announced but that hasn’t stopped reports from revealing some interesting information on what we could see with the foldable phone.

The latest rumors come from South Korea, where one insider has revealed that the phone will come in two new color options. The rumored color options are Astro Blue and Martian Green.

The Galaxy Fold debuted late last year but the Galaxy Fold 2 rumors have pretty much been around the internet before the first phone even hit stores. The color options were among some of the things mentioned in a social media post.

The post adds that there will be no S-Pen this time. There isn’t an explanation on why but that could be linked to the price rumors that have also been going around the internet the last few days.

Last week, there were reports that said that Samsung was planning to change things up when it came to Galaxy Fold 2 prices. The reports mentioned that the company would now offer two variants of the phone instead of one like the Galaxy Fold.

The interesting part about the new variant option is that it will give customers different prices and storage options. Last year’s Galaxy Fold launched with just one variant, 512GB. Customers really had no other option but to buy the super pricey 512GB version if they wanted the Galaxy Fold.

The rumored variant for the Galaxy Fold 2 is said to have 256GB of storage. The reports mention that this would allow the company to offer a lower price. We have no idea what the price could be for a lower storage option but it would at least give customers another option. 256GB isn’t a bad drop since that’s plenty of storage for videos, pictures, and other content.

512GB and 256GB Variants Coming

The reports also say that the company will still offer the 512GB variant. The Galaxy Fold was released with a price of $1,980, putting the phone up there as one of the most expensive foldable devices in the market.

Foldable phones started making noise back in 2018 but the technology started arriving in late 2019. Phones such as the Galaxy Fold and Mate X saw delays and limited releases in some markets.

The phones are now available but at very high prices, the Mate X is actually the most expensive foldable phone out there at a price of about $2,400. Huawei is rumored to be working on a second version of the Mate X, which saw an upgrade earlier this year.

Just a Matter of Time?

Samsung has already made a move into the more affordable section. The South Korean company recently announced the Galaxy Z Flip to compete with similar devices such as the 2019 Motorola Razr. Both offer a clamshell design and are at least a few hundred dollars cheaper than the Galaxy Fold.

The Galaxy Fold 2 has not been confirmed but that appears to be a matter of time since the rumors and reports are all over the place.



