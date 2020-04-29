Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Will Be Just a Bit Cheaper, Report Says

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 has been in the rumor section for quite some time and at this point, more rumors and reports on the device are not exactly a surprise for the tech community.

Samsung is rumored to be working on the sequel of the Galaxy Fold and while the company has remained quiet on the specs and price, a new report says there will be just a small difference on the price when the device is released.

Over the last few weeks, there have been reports that the company will be doing all it can to make sure its Galaxy Fold 2 release is cheaper than the first device. Some reports have pointed out that the price could drop a decent amount. But Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants has posted some interesting information on Samsung’s next foldable device.

One of the things that he points out about the phone is the price. He estimates that the second release of the Galaxy Fold will be priced somewhere between $1,780 and $1,880. This is a drop when compared to the first release but it is not the huge drop that some have estimated in the past. Young says that the phone will be launched alongside the next Galaxy Note unveiling in August.

Samsung’s first foldable device was released at the end of 2019 but the second device has been in the rumor section for as long as the Galaxy Fold release. For months, it has been rumored that the company plans to make the phone cheaper. The Galaxy Fold was launched with a price of $1,980. The price makes it the second most expensive foldable phone in the market.

$1,980 is far from affordable and that likely kept many people from buying. But if the latest report is true, the Galaxy Fold 2 will also be one of the most expensive foldable devices in the market. The most expensive foldable phone at the moment is the Mate X, which has already received an upgrade and is rumored to be getting a sequel some time this year.

Earlier this year, Samsung took its first steps into the more affordable foldable phone category by releasing the Galaxy Z Flip. The device has solid specs but it is still behind the Galaxy Fold, which has a different design and a few extra features.

GSMArena reports that an earlier tweet by Young claims that the secondary screen of the Galaxy Fold 2 will be a 6.23-inch panel. This would be a solid improvement over the first release. The main camera will also be upgraded to a 64MP sensor and will sit alongside 12MP and 16MP modules.

The Galaxy Fold 2 is rumored to be launching at a lower price but reports say the company might take one or two things out to drop it. One of the big rumors of the last few weeks has been if the device will support the S-Pen or not. A few weeks back, a report mentioned there would be no S-Pen for the Galaxy Fold 2. But the latest report does mention that there will be support for it.

Samsung has not confirmed any of this but other reports say the company could just reduce the storage to offer a cheaper version. One of the recent reports mentioned that the company might release a variant with the same storage from the Galaxy Fold and another with 256GB, which would drop the price of the phone.



