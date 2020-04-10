Singapore: Teachers Stop Using Zoom After Incident

Teachers in Singapore are no longer using video conferencing app Zoom after an incident took place during a class. The app started being used by teachers after the country decided to close schools on Wednesday over the rising number of coronavirus cases.

With the schools closed, teachers turned to the app to keep the classes going. But an incident that took place during a class convinced the teachers in the country to suspend that idea.

One mother told local media that during geography class, obscene images showed up on the screen. She added that two men then asked girls to ”flash”. Other parents have confirmed that the incident took place during geography class.

The class was stopped right after the incident. The BBC reports that about 39 children were in the class when the stream was taken over. It is not yet known how the hackers entered the stream.

The incident comes shortly after school was suspended in the country. Now, the government has stepped in to make sure incidents like that don’t happen again. Aaron Loh, who is part of the government’s educational technology division, responded to the news by saying that these are very serious incidents and that the Ministry of Education is currently investigating and will have a police report if warranted. The official added that the use of the app by teachers has been suspended until the issues are ironed out.

A Zoom spokesperson said they have been deeply upset to hear about the incidents. The spokesperson added that the company strongly condemns such behavior and encourages users to report them so they can take appropriate action.

The company has made a few adjustments for virtual classrooms and has also added a set up guide for creating and securing them.

Singapore is among the many countries that have suspended school until the situation with the coronavirus improves. In some countries, governments have decided to look for alternatives so the school year continues.

One of those alternatives has been virtual classrooms through Zoom. The company has been around for a while but the recent events have boosted its daily users. The BBC reports that until last year, the highest number of daily users for the service was ten million. Last month, the service set new user records as it registered more than 200 million users in one day.

Over the last two months, Zoom has become a popular tool by companies and schools around the world. But the record number of daily users has brought other problems for the service.

The incident in Singapore is not the first to be reported. The BBC reports that a video conference at a US school was recently interrupted by racist remarks. A local government meeting in Pennsylvania was interrupted with pornography.

Zoom’s security flaws have reportedly led to a ban or restricted use from some of the biggest companies in the world, including Google. Reports say Google has banned Zoom from company computers. Employees have been told to use Duo instead. NYC’s Department of Education has reportedly introduced a similar ban for the service. But it has told teachers to switch to Microsoft Teams.