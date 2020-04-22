Some iPhones Could Be Delayed, Larger SE Could Come In Second Half of 2021

Apple is rumored to be working on as many as four new iPhones. The new models have been rumored for a release some time this fall. But analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has delivered some bad news for those waiting for the new iPhones.

MacRumors reports that Kuo said the 5G iPhones rumored for this fall have a potential delay risk. Kuo also said that mass production of the 6.7-inch iPhone could be delayed until the month of October. Apple usually announces its new iPhones in September but this would lead to a later launch and release date.

Apple has made a few releases in different months over the last few years. The first iPhone SE was released back in early 2016, a much different release date. In 2017, the company released the iPhone X in November. The release came a month after the release of other iPhone models. The iPhone XR was released in October 2018.

Kuo also said that the company is likely delaying the release of the larger iPhone SE. The phone was previously rumored for a release in the first half of 2021. MacRumors now reports that the phone could debut in the second half of the year.

The larger iPhone SE has been in the rumors for a few months now. The Verge reports that the analyst said back in December that the phone would have a 5.5-inch or 6.1-inch screen and use a Touch ID sensor located inside the power button.

The larger iPhone is still surrounded by mystery since the tech community got something a bit different a few days ago. Apple finally announced the iPhone SE last week and the phone will go on sale in a few days. But the tech community is waiting for another announcement since the iPhone SE announced a few days ago has a 4.7-inch screen and not the 5.5 or 6.1-inch screen that’s been rumored in the last few months.

The return of the iPhone SE comes nearly four years after the debut of the first phone. At the time, the iPhone SE was a completely different model from the iPhone 6s, which was the current iPhone at the time.

The iPhone SE went on to be a nice little success story for Apple. But the iPhone SE did not return in 2017 or 2018, leading to rumors that the company had moved on from the series. A few months back, the rumors of a new iPhone SE surfaced and Apple finally confirmed them last week.

The iPhone SE series is quite different from the usual iPhone models since it lacks some of the big features but delivers a really good price. The new iPhone SE has a price of $399, the same price of the 2016 iPhone SE. Reports say the price will remain the same in the US but it will be a bit higher in other markets.

The 2020 iPhone SE has the look of an older iPhone but it is powered by the same processor found in the iPhone 11. Its affordable price tag means that it lacks some of the big features found in more expensive iPhones such as the multiple cameras on the back.

What do you think about the report? Are you planning to purchase the new iPhone SE? Let us know in the comments.



