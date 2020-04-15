Sony Announces the Play At Home Initiative

Sony has announced the ”Play At Home” initiative for PlayStation 4 users. The limited time initiative was announced to encourage people to stay at home during these difficult times.

With the initiative, PlayStation 4 owners will receive a digital copy of Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey. The games will be available starting later today and will be there until May 5.

PS4 users in Germany and China will receive a different game for the initiative. The lineup there includes Journey and Knack 2. The games are available for all users, including those who don’t have an active PlayStation Plus membership.

Journey was released for the PlayStation 4 a while back. The game, which has received solid reviews, was actually offered for free as part of the PS Plus membership offer that Sony provides for users every month. The offer happened years ago so this will be a great download for those who didn’t have a console at the time or simply didn’t have an active membership.

The Uncharted Collection

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection was also offered as part of the PS Plus lineup. The offer actually happened earlier this year. The collection includes the first three games of the Uncharted series. The three games were released during the PS3 era but were later remastered for the PS4.

The collection for Uncharted only includes the single player campaigns for the games. There is no multiplayer like in the versions for the PS3. All three games have a separate trophy list with one Platinum each, which gives users plenty of challenges and chapters to complete.

Uncharted 4 Is Also Free For PS Plus Users

Speaking of Uncharted, the PS Plus lineup for the month of April includes another Uncharted game, Uncharted 4. The latest release in the series arrived for the PS4 in 2016. Uncharted 4 features Nathan Drake once again, this time with a new adventure. Like the previous releases in the series, Uncharted 4 has received great reviews.

Uncharted 4 is part of the PS Plus April lineup, which means users do need a PS Plus membership to download the game. The second game of the PS Plus lineup for this month is Dirt Rally 2.0. Both games will be available for the whole month. The Uncharted 4 offering does not include the DLC, which was released shortly after the launch of the action/adventure game.

Initiative Also Includes Help

The initiative from Sony also includes a $10 million creative fund to help independent game developers that are having financial difficulties during the situation with the coronavirus. This part of the initiative was announced by Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

In recent months, Sony has made several decisions linked to the situation with the virus. The company was one of the first to withdraw from MWC 2020 and later announced it would also do the same for PAX East. MWC 2020 was cancelled shortly after while PAX East took place without the appearance of Sony and several other companies.

Have you played these games? Let us know in the comments.



