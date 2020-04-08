Sony Will Refund Pre-Orders for The Last of Us II and Iron Man VR

Sony has decided to pull The Last of Us Part II and Iron Man VR from the PlayStation Store, according to reports. The gaming giant is reportedly giving out refunds to those who pre-ordered digital versions of the titles.

The two video games were scheduled to release for the console in May. Iron Man VR was going to be the first release on May 15. The Last of Us Part II was scheduled to release on May 29 but its release is now a giant question mark due to the recent events involving the coronavirus.

A couple of days ago, Sony and Naughty Dog revealed the news that The Last of Us Part II had been delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Delays on upcoming games had been rumored since the virus has brought a stop the world as it deals with the situation.

The Last of Us Part II was announced back in 2016 but the game saw a delay later on. This is the second time that the highly anticipated game is delayed. Tech sites report that the two titles have been pulled from the PlayStation Store, where Sony sells all the digital versions of its games.

The delay a couple of days ago was surrounded by questions since it was not clear if it included digital versions, which are downloaded straight to the console. Reports did not rule out the idea of a digital only release but it has now been decided that the pre-orders will be cancelled and refunded. The games remained on the store after the announcement but the pre-order options were not available. Now, the two listings have been removed completely.

TechRadar and other tech sites report that users who pre-ordered the titles won’t have to do anything to get their money back since the PlayStation Support page says the process is automatic for the refunds.

The Last of Us Part II is one of the last big releases of the PS4. It will be the only The Last of Us release for the console since the first was originally released for the PS3 and remastered for the PS4.

The Last of Us Part II is a highly anticipated game since the first release was a huge success for Sony and Naughty Dog. The game, which focuses on the characters of Ellie and Joel, is remembered for its interesting story.

After a few years, Naughty Dog dropped the big news that there would be a sequel. In recent months, the game developer has dropped several trailers, including one showing a bit of gameplay.

The Last of Us Part II was set to release late next month but the situation has brought a stop to almost everything, including the gaming industry. The Naughty Dog game is one of several big titles that are set to debut this year. Others such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Ghost of Tsushima are set to hit consoles in the near future but it is unclear if the situation will force other game developers to make changes.

If you pre-ordered any of the two games, expect a refund. We will keep you updated when there is more info on this.



