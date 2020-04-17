South Africa: Lions Spotted Taking a Nap On Road

The lions at South Africa’s Kruger National Park are getting more and more comfortable with the absence of vehicles and tourists. The animals have not been seeing humans lately and they have taken advantage of the quiet times by taking naps on roads that are often busy with visitors.

Park ranger Richard Sowry was checking out the area on Wednesday when he spotted a pride sleeping on a road. The road is usually busy with visitors but the current situation has left them empty for the last few weeks.

The park was closed on March 25 as part of the coronavirus lockdown and the rangers have been the only people to see the animals. Mr. Sowry has continued working at the park since the lockdown and knows why the animals are taking the naps there.

He first spotted the lions when driving near Orpen Rest Camp. He pulled up a few yards away and watched as the lions slept on the side and middle of the road. He took pictures with his smartphone but this didn’t bother the lions at all.

He explained that lions are used to people in vehicles and that the pride is used to seeing them. The only times he would see the lions sleeping on the roads was during cold nights in the winter. The lions sleep there during those conditions because the roads retain some of the heat.

Mr. Sowry does not think that the lockdown has had a major effect on the animals at the park. Other animals have been spotted in other areas of the park that they would not regularly visit.

The lockdown was recently extended by two weeks so the lions and other animals living in the park will not see humans in the near future. Media officer Isaac Phaala said the lions would normally be in the bushes because of the traffic but they are now enjoying the freedom of the park without the people.

He also added that it had been raining the day before and the tar was drier than the grass so the cats decided to stay there since they don’t like water.

The lions in South Africa are among the many animals that have taken advantage of the quiet areas to sleep or visit. Earlier this month, Chilean authorities captured a cougar who was spotted walking around the city. It was the second cougar to be captured since the government introduced a curfew for Santiago and other cities.

Marcelo Giagnoni, regional director of the country’s Agriculture and Livestock Service, said at the time that the empty areas had something to do with the animals visiting the city. The cougar was captured in Santiago, a city with a popular of nearly seven million people. The streets of Santiago are usually busy with traffic but the curfew leaves them empty starting at 10PM.

The first cougar captured was examined and later released outside the city. The second was taken to a zoo and authorities confirmed it would be released.

In Peru, local media reported that hundreds of seagulls and pelicans had taken over a beach that is usually visited by hundreds of tourists and residents. Videos and pictures showed the seagulls sitting on the shore. The pelicans were spotted on the many fishing boats across the beach.