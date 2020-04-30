Still In the Plans: Samsung Confirms New Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Note

The situation with the coronavirus pandemic has surrounded the tech world with questions. Several companies are rumored to be limiting or delaying their releases until the situation has improved. But Samsung still appears to have big plans ahead for some of its popular series of smartphones.

TechRadar reports that during a quarterly earnings report, the company hinted that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will be released this year.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 has been on the rumor section for quite some time. The next release in the Galaxy Note series is also expected since Samsung releases a new model almost every year.

Recent Galaxy Fold 2 Report, Price Estimate

This is really good news for those who have been waiting on these devices. Over the last few weeks, tech companies have been seriously affected by the coronavirus pandemic, sparking rumors that some could delay their releases until the situation gets better.

The confirmation of a Galaxy Fold release comes just hours after a report from analyst Ross Young gave some interesting details on the next foldable device. One of the most interesting parts about the report is the estimated price of the upcoming device.

The analyst believes Samsung will go with a price somewhere between $1,780 and $1,880. This estimate is different from what previous reports have said. Over the last few months, we have seen reports that Samsung is planning to lower the price of the phone.

Galaxy Fold’s High Price, S Pen or Less Storage?

The Galaxy Fold launched with a super high price of $1,980. The price was far from affordable but the estimate from the analyst reveals that the difference won’t be that much. Samsung hasn’t confirmed the price or any other details but this isn’t good news for those who were waiting for the Galaxy Fold 2 to be much cheaper.

Recent reports have pointed out that Samsung could remove the S Pen support or introduce a cheaper variant with 256GB of inbuilt storage. The Galaxy Fold, released late last year, arrived in just one option, 512GB. The lower storage would mean a lower price for the foldable phone. The reports say the company will also offer the 512GB option for those who want more storage.

The analyst also gave out some interesting details on the improvements that we might see. One of those is a bigger secondary screen, which is always a good thing for a big foldable device such as the Galaxy Fold.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

If the price estimate is accurate, then it means that Samsung is planning to roll with the Galaxy Z Flip as its somewhat affordable foldable device. The Galazy Z Flip was launched earlier this year with a price of more than $1,000. That isn’t exactly part of the budget category but the phone is a few hundred dollars cheaper than the Galaxy Fold.






