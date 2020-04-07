The PlayStation Plus Free Games For April Have Arrived

PlayStation Plus users now have a few other titles to play while they are at home. The subscription service has added two new titles for the month of April and if you haven’t been keeping up with the leaks and news, you should check them out since they are really good.

The two games actually leaked a few days before they were officially announced. The leak reportedly came after the trailer was made public for a little bit. PlayStation later confirmed the two titles, which are free starting today. Here are the two free PS Plus titles for the month of April:

Uncharted 4

The 2016 action/adventure game developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Computer Entertainment is the fourth release in the Uncharted series. The game follows Nathan Drake and his group, who are back for one more adventure. Uncharted 4 has received great ratings throughout the years and this release is a must play for those who recently played the collection. Uncharted 4 actually comes three months after PS Plus offered Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection for free during the month of January.

Uncharted 4 is one of the latest big releases by Naughty Dog, the game developer behind other famous titles such as Crash Bandicoot and The Last of Us. If you only play online, don’t worry, the game also has an entertaining multiplayer with various game modes.

Dirt Rally 2.0

Dirt Rally 2.0 is the other game that PS Plus is offering for the month of April. The rally racing game was released not too long ago, February 2019 to be exact. This release is worth checking out since the PlayStation 4 does not have many rally titles or racing games in general.

This PS Plus offering is somewhat different to previous months since Sony doesn’t usually offer free racing titles. One of the last racing games I remember being offered was Horizon Chase Turbo, which was part of the July 2019 lineup.

Dirt Rally 2.0 has received solid reviews, with 88 percent of Google users liking the game and Steam users giving it a 7 out of 10 rating.

Speaking of Dirt Rally 2.0, the rally racing game is one of four video games that are teaming up with the UK government to keep people healthy during the pandemic. According to reports, the games will feature supporting messages.

The Games Had Already Leaked

The two games for the month of April leaked a few days before PlayStation made the official announcement. The leak came after a trailer was spotted online. Reports say the trailer was made public for some time before being moved to private.

The games were later confirmed by PlayStation across social media and the PlayStation Blog. Uncharted 4 and Dirt Rally 2.0 are available for free for PS Plus members starting today. Last month’s lineup featured Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces.

What do you think about the new free games for PS Plus? Which month has been the best for PS Plus? Let us know in the comments.



