Apex Legends Next-Gen Port In The Plans?

Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. But Respawn and EA appear to have big plans for the battle royale title. According to a report by GamesRadar+, a job listing for the game developer says that they are looking for a Senior Rendering Engineer to ”push next-generation platforms and the PC to their limits on Apex Legends.”

This is interesting since it pretty much hints that the game developer is looking to have the battle royale game for the upcoming consoles, the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Big Plans For the Game

Apex Legends turned one a couple of months ago but the game developer seems to have big plans for future seasons. The battle royale game, which is free-to-play on all platforms, does not have a mobile version but reports have revealed that the game developer will have one at some point.

Mobile versions of battle royale games have been extremely successful, with Fortnite, PUBG, and others releasing their own. The release date for that version is currently unclear but this could be one of the ways to increase the player count.

Apex Legends is also missing many of the features that are present on games such as PUBG, Fortnite, and Realm Royale. Respawn’s title is missing crossplay, which has been heavily requested since the game was launched back in February 2019.

Some Features Still Not There

Crossplay has arrived to many battle royale games over the last two years. Fortnite was among the first but others such as PUBG have introduced it in recent months. Respawn devs have talked about the idea before but it is unclear if the game will ever get that feature. The lack of crossplay means players can only compete against the same platform.

The next-generation port would also have to bring in some adjustments. Players currently have no way to log in their accounts when using a different platform. This means they have to create a new account and start all over.

The introduction of a next-gen port would have to allow players to log in their accounts so they can continue leveling up and using their unlocks such as skins and banners. We think the accounts going from PS4 to PS5 will have no problem since they are likely tied to the PSN service. But what about the people that are making the switch from PS4 to Xbox Series X or any other platform?

PS5 and Xbox Series X Coming Later This Year

The PS5 and Xbox Series X are scheduled to be released at the end of the year. Respawn has not said anything about a next-gen port but we’ll likely hear details when the release dates get closer.

Speaking of Apex Legends, the battle royale game has just posted a video for Loba, the new addition for Season 5. It has been announced that the new season will launch on May 12. The launch date was previously May 5 but that was changed after Respawn announced a one week extension for Season 4.



