India: Motorola Razr (2019) Finally Goes On Sale

The foldable version of the Motorola Razr phone was announced months back and launched in India in March. But the foldable device never got to make its big debut there since the country announced a nationwide lockdown due to the situation with the coronavirus pandemic.

The phone was previously scheduled to go on sale there on April 2. That date went by and there was really no confirmation on when the phone would go on sale. But now, the country is allowing non-essential goods to be delivered in some areas.

Available Through Flipkart

With the approval of the deliveries, companies such as Motorola have started selling their products again. The Razr is now available for delivery in some areas of India. The phone can be purchased through Flipkart for about Rs. 124,999 ($1,655).

The Motorola Razr was announced months back after years and years of rumors. The first Motorola Razr was released 15 years ago and it quickly became a success due to its unique design and features.

Motorola went on to sell many units but the series never really returned with that design. That changed about five months ago when the company announced a new version of the popular phone. For years, it was rumored that the company would simply bring something similar back. But the launch was far from that.

Motorola Razr (2019) Specs

The new Razr does have some similarities to the old version but Motorola has made some big improvements and additions to compete in the foldable category. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor and comes with 6GB RAM/128GB of internal storage.

The phone closes just like the first Motorola Razr but the big difference is that the new version features foldable technology. The Razr is one of a few foldable devices that feature the clamshell design. Motorola was actually among the first to have a foldable phone with that design but that changed shortly after when Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip.

The new Motorola Razr isn’t perfect though. The phone is not powered by the latest processor. On top of that, GSMArena reports that the phone runs the outdated Android Pie out of the box and has not received the Android 10 update.

One of the Lowest Foldable Phone Prices

The Motorola Razr is a solid option for those who are looking to have a foldable phone at a lower price. The recent releases by companies such as Samsung and Huawei are extremely expensive. There is the Galaxy Fold at $1,980 and the Mate X at about $2,400. Samsung has released the Galaxy Z Flip which is a cheaper option than the Galaxy Fold.

The situation with the coronavirus had put the sale of the Razr in India on pause. But the phone can now be found through Flipkart. GSMArena reports that the deliveries are allowed for areas marked as orange and green zones. We will keep you updated when there is more news on the 2019 Motorola Razr.



