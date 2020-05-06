PlayStation 4: Apex Legends Was the Most Downloaded Free to Play Title In 2019

Electronic Arts revealed on Tuesday that battle royale game Apex Legends was the most downloaded free to play title on the PS4 in 2019. The information came during the company’s latest financial report.

Apex Legends debuted back in February 2019 with almost no marketing. The battle royale game simply launched, surprising gamers who had no idea that EA and Respawn were working on a different title.

The battle royale game did see a number of popular streamers early on due to the company’s big marketing campaign after the launch. The title quickly became a hit for the companies, even breaking records that had been set by the super popular battle royale title Fortnite.

Currently On Season 4

Apex Legends is now over a year old but Respawn and EA have kept the game fresh for players by adding new characters and cosmetics. The game saw the introduction of a battle pass system a few months after its launch.

The battle royale game is now on its fourth season, which delivered a number of changes to the World’s Edge map. The previous season, the battle royale game shocked the community by introducing a brand new map.

The map has remained but Respawn has also brought back the Kings Canyon map to keep things interesting for its regular modes, trios and duos. Duos was added along with the permanent return of Kings Canyon, which was the map that was featured for the first two seasons.

Season 4 of Apex Legends is just a few days from ending and Respawn has already confirmed through two trailers that it will add a new Legend. The new Legend is Loba, who was last seen in one of the trailers featuring the season four addition, Revenant.

Over the last week, Respawn has released two trailers showing Loba’s story. The second trailer, released on Tuesday, hints at major changes for the Kings Canyon map.

Big Changes and Additions Coming For Season 5?

Respawn devs have also hinted at major changes and fixes for the two modes available in the game. One of the big features that has the community talking is the reconnect for Ranked. Ranked, a mode fully introduced in Season 2, allows players to advance through a ranking system by earning points. But some players have ran into big issues such as randomly disconnecting during the matches.

A Respawn dev recently hinted that the feature will be part of the game at some point. No date was revealed but players are expecting to see it some time during season five.

Success In 2019

The information from EA is pretty interesting since Apex Legends has strong competitors in the battle royale genre. Games such as Fortnite and PUBG have set all kinds of streaming and download records in the past. Apex Legends also had a good run with its trailer on Tuesday, with reports pointing out that the video was in the top ten for YouTube trending. Respawn has not released a gameplay trailer so Tuesday’s release may not be the last one.



