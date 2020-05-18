PlayStation 4: Ghost of Tsushima File Size Revealed

Ghost of Tsushima will soon be released on the PS4 but there was one thing that many players wanted to know before the debut of the game, its file size. The upcoming title won’t be a huge problem when it comes to storage as it has been revealed through a pre-order listing on the PlayStation 4 that the game will require 50GB of hard drive space.

50GB

The listing doesn’t say much other than the space it will require and the number of players that will be able to play the game at once. 50GB is much less than the recent releases for consoles such as the PS4 and Xbox One. But we’re not counting the patches and updates that will come to the game shortly after its release.

Even with a patch or two, the game will still be a lot less than games such as Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA V, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Both Rockstar Games require a ton of storage, especially GTA V, which constantly gets new updates for its multiplayer mode.

Lots of Storage Required for Some Titles

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, released back in October, requires nearly 200GB of storage just to install the game. The game began with multiplayer and campaign but it now takes even more storage if you decide to download its standalone battle royale, Warzone. The file size will likely get even bigger as the battle royale mode is a few months old and will get updates to keep things fresh for players.

The 50GB is kind of a surprise at this point since it seems like every big release requires at least 100GB. The PlayStation 4 has another exclusive coming up, The Last of Us Part II, which reportedly requires a mininum of 100GB. This is a lot more than the first release of the series, which not only included a campaign but also a multiplayer. The second release has been confirmed to have just a story mode.

500GB Consoles

The recent releases requiring massive amounts of storage have forced a lot of players to keep just one or two games on their consoles. Many PS4 players still have the first release of the console, which has just 500GB. At the time of its release, 500GB was a lot but things have changed over the last three or four years. Games such as GTA V and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare take up a high percentage of a 500GB hard drive. Sony has released consoles with more storage throughout the years but those who have not upgraded know what it’s like to get a new game and not have enough space to install.

Ghost of Tsushima will be one of the last big releases of the PS4. As many of us already know, Sony has announced that its new console, the PS5, will be released later this year.

Are you planning to get Ghost of Tsushima? What is your favorite PS4 exclusive? Let us know in the comments.



