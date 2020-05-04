PlayStation Plus: Members Launch Petition Against May 2020 Free Titles

PlayStation Plus members are not happy with what Sony has announced for the month of May. The gaming service, which offers two free games every month, announced its two free titles a few days back. But several members are disappointed, so disappointed that they have launched a petition on Charge.org to ask for the lineup to be changed.

The petition was created shortly after the PS Plus May 2020 free games announcement and is currently at 17,515 signatures. The petition appears to have gained a lot of signatures in the last 24 hours since Push Square reported yesterday that the petition was nearly at 7,000. That means it has gained over 10,000 signatures in the last 24 hours.

No Dying Light or Dark Souls Remastered

The request, which tags PlayStation’s Jim Ryan, also mentions the leak that had surfaced a few days before the announcement. That leak revealed that the service would offer Dark Souls Remastered and Dying Light for the month of May. The leak caught the attention of many users, who were hyped after seeing the information.

The games ended up being just a leak since PlayStation later announced two different games for the month of May. The two games for the month of May are Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19.

Leak and Announcement Were Different

The announcement was quickly met with criticism since many believed that the games would be the ones from the leak. Not too long ago, there was a leak for a previous lineup and that ended up being accurate. But gamers got something completely different this time.

The two games for the month of May are okay but many were waiting to see the two other titles, which are not recent releases but are considered better. Sony has not said anything about the petition but this is not the first time that the PS Plus free lineup catches some criticism.

In recent years, the service has offered some titles that gamers were disappointed by. There was some criticism when the service offered Goat Simulator a few months back. The disappointment appears to have reached another level this month as the petition is now over 17,000 signatures.

Recent Lineups Have Been Solid

The service is coming off some solid months, with games like Uncharted 4, Dirt Rally 2.0, and Shadow of the Colossus all being offered for free. On top of that, Sony has also given gamers a little more entertainment by offering two other titles for free. Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey became free titles for a bit after Sony announced an initiative to get people to stay at home.

PS Plus, which has been around since the PS3 days, will offer the two May games very soon. In the past, Sony has made changes to the lineups but the company hasn’t really said anything about the petition or the criticism that has come over the announcement.

What do you think about the free titles for the month of May? Should Sony consider changing them? Let us know in the comments.



