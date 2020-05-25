PlayStation Reveals Part of PS Plus June 2020 Lineup

PlayStation has revealed part of the PlayStation Plus lineup that will be available for June 2020. The announcement is a bit different from previous months since the company has not only announced just one game but also confirmed that the title will be available very very soon.

A tweet from the PlayStation Europe Twitter account has revealed that one of the games for PS Plus June 2020 will be Call of Duty: WWII. The tweet mentions that the game is part of the monthly games lineup and that additional details will be shared later this week.

Call of Duty: WWII was released a few years ago and was somewhat of a fresh release in the series since it went back to a past setting. For many years, the series focused on futuristic and current settings but the return was welcomed by many fans, especially those who played the first COD releases.

Starting Tuesday, May 26

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the latest title of the franchise but Call of Duty: WWII is a good one for those who want to play campaign or even try out the multiplayer. It is not the first time that the subscription service offers a COD release for free. A while back, the service offered Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered as part of its lineups. Call of Duty: Black Ops III was also available for free some time before the release of the fourth game in the series.

Call of Duty: WWII will be available for downloading starting Tuesday, May 26. This is a bit surprising as well since the monthly games are usually available in the first five days of the month. Players will need a PS Plus subscription to download the game or add it to the library.

May’s Lineup, Petition, and More

The PlayStation Plus announcement comes just weeks after the heavily criticized lineup for the month of May. The lineup, which included the games Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 2019, sparked criticism among the community since they were nothing compared to what had been leaked.

The leak that surfaced days before the reveal mentioned that the lineup would offer Dying Light and a Dark Souls game. But gamers instead got Farming Simulator 2019 and Cities: Skylines. The lineup received dislikes on YouTube and even sparked a petition, which got thousands of signatures during the month of May.

Second Game of the Lineup

The second game of the lineup will likely be revealed later this week as the tweet mentioned. But rumors have already surfaced that the game will be Marvel’s Spider-Man. That would be a great option but this has not been confirmed by PlayStation. If you plan on playing the games for May, make sure you start downloading or adding to the library since they will likely be gone when the two new games are available.

We will keep you updated when there is more information on the PS Plus lineup for the month of June.

What did you think about this month’s lineup? Have you played Call of Duty: WWII? Let us know in the comments.



