PlayStation Store May 2020: All The Free Titles For This Month

May has arrived and PlayStation has a number of free options for those who want to play a new game. Over the last few weeks, Sony has given out two free games as part of its play at home initiative but the console is offering a few other options to keep players entertained. Here are all the free titles for the month of May:

PS Plus Free Titles May

On Wednesday, PlayStation announced the two games that will be part of the PS Plus lineup for the month of May. The two games are Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19. The two titles will be available for free in a few days for those who have an active PS Plus membership.

The announcement from PlayStation yesterday was not what many expected. A few days before, a leak had revealed that the service would offer Dark Souls Remastered and Dying Light during the month of May.

Hitman (Free for the Weekend)

A few hours ago, developer IO Interactive announced on social media that Hitman is available to play for free on the PlayStation 4 until May 3. This means that players have the entire weekend to check out the game.

Hitman is a reboot of the popular series, which has seen games on previous platforms such as the PS3 and Xbox 360. GameSpot reports that the console currently has discounts of up to 85 percent for some of the Hitman titles.

PS Plus Free Titles April

The PlayStation Plus free titles for the month of April are still available and will remain there for a few more days. They are Uncharted 4 and DiRT Rally 2.0, which will be there until May 4.

Uncharted 4 was a big release for the PS Plus service since it gave players a five star title to play during these difficult times. The game also came at a good time since the service had recently offered the Uncharted collection for free. The collection is available for free again, which means players can download and play the entire Uncharted series.

DiRT Rally 2.0 was also a solid release since the service doesn’t offer racing games too often. The PS4 also happens to have a small selection of racing games, especially rally titles, so this is definitely a nice option for those who love these types of games.

Play At Home Initiative

A few weeks ago, Sony announced the Play At Home Initiative. The initiative brought along a couple of free games for April and part of May. The games are Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey.

The Uncharted collection and Journey have both been free PS Plus titles in the past. But it is still a nice move by Sony to give gamers some free titles, especially with Uncharted 4 as part of the free games for April.

The two games will be available for free until May 5.

We’ll keep you updated if there are any other free releases during the month of May.



