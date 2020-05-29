Uber Destroys Thousands of Scooters and Electric Bikes

Ride sharing service Uber is destroying thousands of scooters and electric bikes, something that has caught the attention of cycling fans, charities, and organizations around the world. The news come after the ride sharing service sold its Jump business to Lime.

Videos on social media showed the bikes arriving at a recycling facility in North Carolina. The news of the company’s plans to destroy the bikes and scooters brought disappointment among charities and organizations since they feel like the company could have done something else with them.

Some charities said the company should have donated them to community groups while one non-profit group told Motherboard that the company should have just sold them to individuals.

Uber has responded to the comments from fans, organizations, and charities by saying through a statement that it explored donating the remaining, older-model bikes. But the company decided that the best approach was to responsibly recycle them since they faced many issues, including maintenance, safety concerns, liability, and lack of consumer-grade charging equipment.

The BBC reports that in 2018, the ride sharing service said it would focus more on the two. But just a few weeks back, Uber announced a deal in which Lime took over its Jump business. In the deal, Uber invested more than $150 million in Lime, while Lime acquired thousands of Jump bikes.

The deal did not include all of the bikes so many of the older models were left out. Lime’s CEO has reportedly confirmed that the company will use more bikes with Uber’s design in the future.

In the UK, things are different since Uber continues to offer Jump. No bikes have been destroyed there. A spokesman told the BBC that the sale of Jump to Lime had not been finished in Europe. This has left Jump operating as normal in big cities such as London. It is unclear what the company will do with its service in the UK in the near future. The service launched in London back in May 2019. In November 2019, it arrived to other European cities, including Rome and Lisbon.

The destruction of scooters and electric bikes happens often but not in this way. Bike and scooter sharing companies have reported big losses in the past due to vandalism and theft. In some countries, the problem has been so bad that companies have been forced to leave a region or shut down operations completely. Jump actually suspended its expansion in Rhode Island after issues with theft and vandalism. The expansion did continue in other US cities, including San Diego and Atlanta.

Uber, one of the most popular ride sharing services in the world, acquired the company back in April 2018. The company expanded Jump into European markets shortly after. Jump was founded back in 2010 but the service launched its bikes three years later.

Before the Uber acquisition, both companies were working together to allow the bikes to be found through Uber’s app. In late 2018, the service announced plans to upgrade its bikes, with new features such as swappable batteries and a front computer.



