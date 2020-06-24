Another Free Upgrade Has Just Been Confirmed For the PS5

The release of the PlayStation 5 is getting closer and closer and game developers are slowly announcing their plans for the upcoming console. Some are still focusing on PS4 releases while others are already looking ahead, announcing what they will do with customers who get a video game for one console and then decide to move to the latest release.

Over the last few weeks, several game developers have announced their plans to give out free upgrades for those who buy a game on the PS4 or Xbox One and then decide to move to the PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Marvel’s Avengers

The latest to do that is Crystal Dynamics, the studio behind the Marvel’s Avengers video game. The studio recently revealed that those who buy the title for the current consoles will receive a free upgrade for the PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Marvel’s Avenges will be released in September so it will come just a few months before the two consoles are released. We don’t know exactly when the PS5 or Xbox Series X will be available in stores but both companies have announced that it will happen at the end of the year.

Free Upgrade for the Game

The news of the PS5 free upgrade come through a PlayStation Blog post from Crystal Dynamics Chief Technology Officer Gary Snethen. The post explains things about the game but it ends by saying that players who upgrade consoles will get the PS5 version free of charge. The upgrade will be available for customers of both versions, digital and physical.

Crystal Dynamics title on the Marvel superheroes is a 3rd person action adventure game. The game will be released on September 4, 2020, for the current consoles and PC. The game’s official Twitter account confirmed earlier today that the free upgrade will be for the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Marvel’s Avengers is among the several titles that have been confirmed as a free upgrade for those who purchase the PS4 or Xbox One versions and then move to the PS5 or Xbox Series X.

A few weeks ago, Madden 21 became the first title to offer that. The program was initially announced for the Xbox Series X but it was limited since customers had until the end of March 2021 to redeem the upgrade, meaning they would have to move to the new consoles quick if they wanted to upgrade without having to spend money on the title again.

Free Upgrades Confirmed So Far

The program was later extended until the release of Madden 22. It was later announced that it will also be available for the PS5. EA’s popular soccer title, FIFA, will also offer a free upgrade for FIFA 21. The soccer title will be released in early October, which means it will probably come before the new consoles debut.

Cyberpunk 2077 has also been confirmed as a free upgrade for both consoles. The heavily anticipated video game was recently delayed and will now be released on November 19. Developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed that the PS4 version will be playable on the PS5 as soon as the game launches.



