Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Note 20 To Be Launched Online?

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Note 20 are just a few months away from launching. There have been all kinds of rumors on the devices but what’s now being reported is that the two devices will have a different event.

The coronavirus pandemic has put a stop to all types of events that attract large groups of people. MWC 2020 and many other events were cancelled when more and more cases were confirmed. The situation has not improved in some parts of the world and reports say the company might decide to launch the phones online.

A new report out of South Korea says that the company has decided on a date for the launch of the two phones. For weeks, it has been rumored that the phones will be unveiled some time in August.

The report from South Korea claims that the company will hold the event on August 5. The event, which will unveil the Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Note 20, will be online only. SamMobile reports that the company has held internal discussions about the event and the idea to hold it online is viewed as a good one.

These two devices are some of the biggest releases of the year for the company but the situation has not improved in some parts of the world, putting an online event as one of the top ideas to make the launch happen.

Samsung usually unveils its big devices in front of crowds but there are travel restrictions in some countries and concerns for health and safety. August is just a few months away so it is looking like the company will have to go a different route for this year’s releases.

Samsung hasn’t really confirmed any details on its event or the phones that are rumored for it. Over the last few months, there have been plenty of rumors and reports on what the company is planning to have with the Galaxy Fold 2.

Samsung debuted its first Galaxy Fold foldable phone last year after a long delay. Rumors of a second phone for the series began right away and they haven’t stopped since.

The Galaxy Fold 2 will be the third foldable phone from the company. Reports have said that the company will make some improvements for the second version. The reports have also mentioned the possibility of a lower price. The Galaxy Fold is currently one of the most expensive foldable devices in the market. At least one analyst has said that the company will not be having a large drop in the price.

Some rumors have suggested that the company might skip on one or two features to make it a bit cheaper this time. Others have suggested that the company might instead release two variants, one with 256GB of storage and another with 512GB. The Galaxy Fold only offers one variant at a starting price of $1,980.

Are you waiting for the unveil of these two phones? Have you purchased any Samsung devices recently? Let us know in the comments.



