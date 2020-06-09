Leak Suggests Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Might Still Be In the Plans

Xiaomi’s Mi Mix series is currently one of the company’s most popular due to its innovative and great looking designs. The series, which made its big debut back in late 2016, has continued its run of amazing designs over the last four years. But the company took a different route last year when it released something completely different and left fans wondering if there would be a fourth release in the series.

The last release in the series was the Mi Mix 3. The company did release an impressive phone last year known as the Mi Mix Alpha but that is a concept phone and it is not considered as a release in the series by many. The Mi Mix Alpha features an impressive wraparound display and other big features.

Latest Report Suggests Phone Is In the Plans

The Mi Mix 3 5G was the last release of the popular series. That phone switched things up by bringing a slider design. Xiaomi hasn’t said much on the series after the release of the concept phone. But there is a new report out there suggesting that the company could still be thinking about the Mi Mix 4.

According to a new report by MyDrivers, Xiaomi’s new VP and Chief Marketing Officer, Yang Zhe, will begin his new projects for the company by working on the development of the fourth phone in the series.

AndroidAuthority reports that the website also claims that the phone will compete with Huawei’s P40 series. This means that the phone will be in the premium segment. The P40 phones launched back in March.

Will There Be a Mi Mix 4?

Nothing has been confirmed by Xiaomi so this could just be one of the many rumors that have surfaced over the last few months. A company official reportedly ruled out the Mi Mix 4 shortly after the unveiling of the Mi Mix Alpha. This led to rumors that maybe the series was taking a different route or break. But reports later said that the company wasn’t exactly ruling it out.

The Mi Mix series has been a huge success for the company. The first and second releases set great records for the company when they sold out in seconds. The Mi Mix series was also among the first to feature a phone with mostly all screen on the front. The series saw its biggest changes with the Mi Mix 3.

Report On Foldable Phone

The report comes just a day after reports revealed that a patent for a foldable phone had been published. The patent from the company focuses on a foldable phone. Xiaomi has teased a foldable phone several times but has not released one yet. This is not the first time that there is information on a foldable phone from the company and it probably won’t be the last time.

What do you think about this report? Would you like to see a Mi Mix 4 this year? If so, which features would you like it to have? Let us know in the comments.



