PS5: Everything To Know Before Thursday’s Event

Sony has a big event coming up for its PlayStation 5 console. The event, which will take place on Thursday, June 11, will likely give us more details on the titles and the upcoming console. But there are some things to know before the event, including one that may not be good news if the rumor is somewhat accurate. Here is everything to know before Thursday’s event:

Online-Only Event

The PS5 event on Thursday is said to be online-only, which makes sense due to the whole situation with the coronavirus pandemic. The event was previously scheduled to take place on June 4 but it was delayed due to the protests over the death of George Floyd. The company gave an update through its announcement video on YouTube and later released the video again with a new date for the event.

No Console Design?

Gamers are waiting to see the console’s design but reports say the company does not plan to unveil the console there. A person on Twitter, who has shared other details about the console in the past, says the design will be shown on July 7.

The console’s design is a big mystery so far since Sony hasn’t really posted any teasers. The company has instead given a few details and a closer look on the new controller, which looks totally different from previous designs.

Games and Programs

If the console doesn’t make an appearance there, then that means we’ll likely just see video games that will be available for the system early on. At least one launch title has already been confirmed but more titles will need to be confirmed in order to keep up with the competition. Microsoft has already given many details on its console and programs, including one with EA that will have free Madden 21 upgrades between the Xbox One and Xbox Series X. The program was recently extended until the Madden 22 release, which is even better news for fans of the series.

The only thing we know so far is that the console will have some of the top 100 PS4 games available to play. We don’t know how that is going to work but we’re all just waiting for Sony to give more details on that. Backwards compatibility is a question mark for the PS5 but one retailer recently posted that the console will have it all the way up to the PS2. The listing was removed shortly after but not before it made news around the gaming and tech world.

One of Several Events?

Reports and rumors, including one from the leaker who mentioned that the console’s design will be unveiled next month, say that the company’s playbook is similar to the PS4s. The company will continue to have events showcasing features, games, and much more. The PS5 is scheduled to be released some time at the end of the year so Sony has plenty of time for events such as the one coming up on Thursday.

Which games would you like to see during the upcoming event? Do you want backwards compatibility on the PS5? Let us know in the comments.



