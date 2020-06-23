WWE Raw (June 22): Results, Upcoming Matches, and More

This week’s episode of WWE Raw just aired a few hours ago. The episode included a bit of everything, segments, title matches, and another appearance from Edge, this time in a video in which he seems to be once again revealing that he is not done with Randy Orton. Here are the results and much more of the latest episode:

Drew McIntyre’s Next Opponent Revealed

The episode kicked off with a segment between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler, who announced that he and Robert Roode were now part of the brand after a trade that sent WWE IC Champion AJ Styles to SmackDown. The segment went on with Ziggler challenging McIntyre and him accepting.

Nia Jax and Charlotte Fight

Jax comes out to the ring to talk about Charlotte’s new title opportunity against Asuka. There is a quick interruption from R-Truth and a few other superstars and Charlotte later comes out to answer her. The segment ends in a brawl that leaves Charlotte with a shoulder injury.

The Street Profits Retain Tag Team Titles

The Street Profits retained the tag titles in a short match against The Viking Raiders. Andrade and Angel Garza later came out to the ring to attack The Street Profits and make it clear they are going after the tag titles.

Asuka defeats Charlotte

Asuka defeats Charlotte by submission and retains the title. Charlotte had fought Nia Jax earlier in the episode, suffering an injury. Nia Jax later attacked Charlotte when she was being interviewed backstage.

Edge Appears In Promo

Edge appeared in a promo after his match against Orton at Backlash. In the promo, Edge made it quite clear that he is not done with Orton, who won the match against him.

Akira Tozawa Wins 24/7 Title

Bobby Lashley interfered in the match and attacked R-Truth. After that, Akira Tozawa, who went under the ring when Bobby Lashley came to fight, went back out and pinned R-Truth to win the title.

Natalya defeats Liv Morgan

Natalya wins by submission after getting some help with a distraction from Lana. The two now seem to be working on being a tag team. We’ll probably find out more on the next episode.

Big Show Appearance, Ceremony Between Ric Flair and Randy Orton

Big Show confronted Randy Orton after what he recently did. The confrontation ended in words as Orton decided to roll out of the ring.

Bayley and Sasha Retain Tag Titles

The tag team champions won in a short match and then Banks made a challenge to Bayley for the title and that was quickly changed to a challenge against Asuka. The WWE Raw Women’s champion came to the ring but was attacked by Bayley and Sasha.

Apollo Crews defeats Shelton Benjamin

Apollo Crews defeated Shelton Benjamin but it all ended with Bobby Lashley attacking him after the match. Before the fight, Crews made an appearance as MVP’s guest on the VIP Lounge. The segment then led to a distraction that helped Benjamin have the early advantage in the match.

Rey and Dominick Go After Rollins

Dominick challenged Rollins and his group to a fight but the segment turned into a brawl. Things ended with Rey’s group trying to get some revenge but Rollins was saved by his group.