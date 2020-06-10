Xiaomi In June: All The Big Products Launching This Month

Xiaomi appears to have big plans for the month of June. The company has already unveiled a number of products and a few others are scheduled to debut very soon. The company has some smartphones as well as other products that will be hitting markets in the near future. Here are some of the big products from the company this month:

Xiaomi Redmi 9: Low Price, Four Cameras

The Redmi 9 is part of an affordable series of smartphones. But the company has done some things to make this device a nice option. Let’s start with maybe the best part of the smartphone, its four cameras. It’s not just four cameras combined, there are four on the back alone. There is a selfie camera on the front, making it five in total.

Xiaomi has also worked on the battery department, adding a 5,020 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. GSMArena reports that the prices are 149 euros for the 3GB and 32GB variant and 179 euros for the 4GB and 64GB version.

There are more versions in this lineup but the Redmi 9 easily stands out due to its very low price. We’ll keep you updated if Xiaomi announces another edition in the near future.

Mi Notebook Pro 15: Launch In China

Times Now and others report that the company will be launching the Mi Notebook Pro 15 2020 on June 12. That launch will take place in the Chinese market. But the company will also be launching the Mi Notebook 15 model for the first time in India.

The launch for India is said to be taking place tomorrow so there will likely be more details on the laptop there. The launch will be followed by the event in China on June 12.

Mi Band 5: Some Features Listed

There is a new Mi Band coming up, the Mi Band 5. The fitness band is set to be launched in China tomorrow. Androidcentral reports that the company has posted a new teaser on Weibo. The teaser lists several features of the Mi Band 5.

The upcoming fitness band will reportedly have a much bigger display compared to the previous release, the Mi Band 4. According to Androidcentral, the Mi Band 5 will have a magnetic charger that will allow users to charge it up without having to separate it from the tracker.

We will know a bit more on this product when it is officially announced in China in the next few hours.

Redmi Smart TV: Prices and Options

Notebookcheck reports that the low priced Xiaomi Redmi Smart TV X sets have gone on sale. Customers are currently able to choose between the Redmi Smart TV X55 and the Redmi Smart TV X65.

The Redmi Smart TV X65, which is the biggest out of the two, has a price of CNY 2,999 ($424) while the Redmi X55 has a price of CNY 1,699 ($240).

These are just some of the Xiaomi products coming or already available during the month of June. Xiaomi has big launch events coming up so there will likely be a few other product announcements there.



