EPL Final Standings: Champions League and Europa League Teams, Results, and More

The Premier League has finished with Liverpool as the champion. No surprise there since the team had grabbed a comfortable lead before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The last games of the season were played today and some of them decided which teams will go to the Champions League and the Europa League. Here is everything from the league’s final day:

Champions League Teams

Liverpool and Manchester City had already secured their Champions League spots after having a huge lead over third and fourth place. But the last two spots came down to the final day of the league. Manchester United and Leicester City met on the final day to decide one of those spots. The spot was grabbed by Manchester United after a 2 – 0 win. The loss dropped Leicester City out of the tournament and into the Europa League. The last spot was taken by Chelsea after a win against Wolves.

Europa League Teams

The loss by Leicester City dropped them to the Europa League along with Tottenham. For Tottenham, it was a disappointing season since they finished way behind in the standings, taking 6th place due to better goal difference than Wolves.

Tottenham will be out of the Champions League after appearing in the final against Liverpool last year. The team finished with 59 points, seven points behind Chelsea.

Relegated

The final day of the league also decided the teams that will be dropping to the second division. Norwich City ended with just 21 points and they knew before the final matchday that they would be dropping to the second division. But Bournemouth, Watford, and Aston Villa were separated by one point. Aston Villa survived after a draw against West Ham and results from the other teams. Watford dropped the three points after a loss against Arsenal while Bournemouth’s 3 – 1 win against Everton was not enough.

Transfer Rumors

The season ended on Sunday but teams have already made moves or are looking to bring in superstars for the 2020-21 campaign. Here are some of the transfer rumors making noise:

Kai Havertz is said to be close to a move to Chelsea, a club that has made two big moves already. The midfielder has been linked to the club in the last few weeks and the talks are said to be heating up after Chelsea’s qualification for the Champions League.

Ferran Torres is being considered as a replacement for Leroy Sane but reports say Valencia have rejected the first bid for the winger. Manchester City have plenty of talent but the club is looking to sign a star after the move of Sane, who joined Bayern Munich a few weeks ago.

Thiago Alcantara could be switching to the EPL champions if the rumors are accurate. Liverpool are said to be interested in signing the star midfielder, who has won 14 major trophies in his seven years at Bayern Munich. One report has said that the club is willing to pay 25 million euros for the midfielder but Bayern Munich want 35 million.

Reports say Manchester United are planning to bring back Alexis Sanchez by not extending his loan at Inter Milan. Rumors say the club is also pushing to sign goalkeeper Jan Oblak. The star goalkeeper has also been mentioned in the Chelsea transfer rumors.

David Silva and Pedro are some of the names leaving their clubs. The Manchester City midfielder was confirmed to be leaving the club when the season began. Chelsea have confirmed that Pedro will be leaving. A move to Roma has been rumored in the last few weeks.