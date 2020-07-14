Huawei Mate 40 Could Feature a Curved Screen

The standard version of the Mate 40 phones could feature a curved screen, according to a Weibo user. The user, 8090 Life Digital, revealed an accessory for the phone that suggests the phone will have a curved screen. That accessory is a screen protector.

The standard version of the Mate 30 phones, the Mate 30, features a flat screen. The more expensive version, the Mate 30 Pro, features a waterfall curved display.

Mate 40: All the Rumors So Far

The Mate 40 phones are expected to launch some time in October. Rumors have ruled out or added a ton of features for the upcoming smartphones. Here’s what’s been rumored so far:

No under display front camera. This technology has been heavily rumored for the smartphone but tipster Digital Chat Station recently said that is not happening. He explained that he has seen it in person and held a sample of it.

Recent reports have also mentioned that the smartphones will feature symmetrical dual speakers. Gizmochina recently added to the reports by saying that the technology will be similar to the one offered by the Mate 20 series.

No Google services. This is almost confirmed since the restrictions from the US remain. Back in May 2019, the US government announced restrictions on Chinese companies such as ZTE and Huawei. The restrictions mean US companies cannot do business with the smartphone giants. The restrictions were recently extended for another year, which means Google services will probably not come to Huawei smartphones any time soon.

GSMArena recently reported that people working with the company’s supply chain said that there is a new 108MP camera with improvements. This is somewhat good news, especially if there are no plans to have an under display front camera for the smartphones.

The release of the phone is also unclear at the moment. The phones are expected to be announced in the near future but one report said a few days ago that the phones may not be ready to ship in September or October. The announcement is still said to be happening around the same period but the release could take a bit longer.

Mate 40 Lite In the Plans Too?

Most rumors have been about the Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro. But Digital Chat Station recently said that there is a phone coming for the Maimag series, which is a China only release. But those releases are often rebranded as Lite variants, which could mean a Mate 40 Lite.

The Lite variants have been around for quite a while. The P and Mate series have seen several of them over the last few years. The phones are often announced with their big brothers. They lack most of the top specs and features but they offer a much lower price and a similar design. The tipster also posted a picture along with a few of the specs that we might see for that variant.

Are you waiting for the Mate 40 devices? Did you like the Mate 30 releases? Let us know in the comments.



