PlayStation Plus Free Games for August Announced

The free PS Plus games for the month of August were announced on Monday. The lineup is back to two games, just like it was before the month of July, but the two options are quite good if you have not played them.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered

One of the games for the month of August is Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered. This option is quite interesting since the game was released back in March. We don’t often see recent releases for free on PS Plus but the lineup will allow players to check out the campaign of the 2009 classic. I say campaign because that’s the only mode that the game features. There is no multiplayer like we see in other Call of Duty games. This is simply a game that contains the story mode with characters such as Ghost, Soap, and Price.

This is the second Call of Duty remaster that the membership service offers in recent years. A while back, PS Plus also offered Call of Duty 4 Modern Warfare Remastered. That game does feature an online multiplayer, just like the version released in 2007. There are minor changes but the multiplayer remains about the same. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered also happens to be the second free Call of Duty game for PS Plus this year. June’s lineup featured Call of Duty: WWII, which was released back in 2017.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

The second game for the month of August is Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. The 60-person online multiplayer party game puts players in a series of challenges that they have to get through to get the win. Players can customize their Fall Guy to stand out in the match.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered will be available to download on Tuesday, July 28. The game will be available until August 31. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will not be available later today. PlayStation has announced that the online multiplayer game will be there on August 4. The title will be free on the PS Store until August 31.

Free Multiplayer Weekend Also Announced

PlayStation Blog has announced that there will be a free multiplayer weekend starting Saturday, August 8. The free multiplayer weekend will end on August 9 at 11:59 PM local time. Not too long ago, PlayStation held a free multiplayer weekend. The free multiplayer weekend allows players to play games online without having an active PS Plus membership.

Players who have not downloaded the PS Plus free games for the month of July still have plenty of time. The three free games will be available until Monday, August 3. The lineup features Erica, NBA 2K20, and Rise of the Tomb Raider. Remember, you don’t have to download them to your console. You can simply select the option of saving to library, which saves the game for when you want to download or have enough storage in your console.

What do you think about the lineup for August? Have you played any of the PS Plus free games for this month? Let us know in the comments.



