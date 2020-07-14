PS5 Listing Reveals Weight of the Console

Sony unveiled the PlayStation 5 a few weeks back but there are still no details on its weight, price, and release date. Just a few hours ago, reddit users noticed something quite interesting in an Amazon Germany listing for the PS5.

The listing mentions that the weight of the console is 4.78 kg, which is around 10.54 lb. 10 and a half pounds may not sound like much but GamesRadar has made a quick comparison with other consoles and the weight is nearly up there with the PS3.

It Could Be a Heavy System

The weight of the very first PS3 model is 5 kg (11.02 lb). That means the PS5 is close to being as heavy as the first PS3, which was a large console. In comparison to the latest console from Sony, the PS4 weighs just 2.8 kg (6.17 lb).

If the listing is accurate, the PS5 would only be behind the PS3 when it comes to weight. The latest consoles from Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft don’t come close to the weight of the PS3 and the rumored weight of the PS5.

Console Unveiled During the Sony Livestream

The PS5 was unveiled during a Sony livestream a few weeks ago. The appearance of the console came in the last few minutes of the livestream, which mostly showed the games that will be coming to the console later this year.

The brief appearance from the console did not give any details. All viewers saw was the design and some of the accessories that will be available. There was no weight, price or release date.

Two Variants for the PS5

What Sony did reveal was that the console will be available in two variants, one with a disc drive and another without it. The digital edition of the console could end up being lighter but we don’t know for sure until Sony releases the official specs and details. The console appears to be large but it is hard to tell since it was shown by itself and not along accessories or anything that could give an indication on how big it is.

Just a few hours ago, it was rumored that the console was going up for pre-order soon. Some rumors mentioned that pre-orders would be available starting on Monday. The console has recently made appearances in some online retailers but there is no official release date or price.

PS5 vs. Xbox Series X

Several games have already been announced for the console. A new Gran Turismo, Hitman, and Spider-Man game were among some of the titles announced during the livestream. A number of game developers have confirmed that there will be free upgrades for those who purchase a game on the PS4 or Xbox One and then move to the PS5 or Xbox Series X. FIFA 21, Madden 21, and Cyberpunk 2077 are some of the games that will have that program.

The PS5 was confirmed earlier this year, shortly after the announcement of the Xbox Series X. Both consoles are expected to be released at the end of the year.



