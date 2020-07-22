Samsung Has Another Event Scheduled For September

Samsung is planning to host an online only Unpacked event next month. The event will be one of the biggest of the year for the company. But it turns out that Samsung is planning to hold another one less than a month after Galaxy Unpacked.

GSMArena reports that the company has started sending invites for its Life Unstoppable event scheduled for September 2. The event, like the one scheduled for August, will be online only.

The second event is said to be a replacement for the IFA Berlin appearance that the company recently ruled out. Samsung hasn’t said much about the event, with GSMArena reporting that the only description that the company has revealed is that it will be a 45 minute ”virtual and dynamic journey” of Samsung’s newest products.

Galaxy Unpacked Coming Up

IFA Berlin is usually one of the biggest tech events of the year. But Samsung has ruled out an appearance there. In previous editions, the company has unveiled different types of products, including home appliances and TVs. Life Unstoppable is scheduled for September 2, 10 AM CET.

Samsung has not given much details on the second event. But there is plenty of information on the upcoming event. The Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled for August 5, will see some of the biggest products from the company. Yesterday, a Samsung official confirmed that the event will have five new devices.

Note and Galaxy Fold Series

The devices were not revealed but the tech world has an idea on what might be there. For weeks, rumors have been all about the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Both phones are expected to be the stars of the event.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be the company’s third foldable phone. The Note series has always stood out for bringing impressive features and the latest in specs. At least two variants for the Note 20 are rumored to be coming to the event. A recent leak showed an image of what one of the Note 20 phones might look like. Among the things seen in the image is a triple camera.

Galaxy Z Flip 5G? Galaxy Watch 3?

The two phones have seen plenty of rumors but there are other devices that could make appearances. One of the devices that we could see at the event is the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. The 5G variant sounds like a minor upgrade from the first Galaxy Z Flip. But who knows, maybe the company has a few other features and improvements planned for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

A Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Tab S7 are also rumored to be coming to the event. The Galaxy Unpacked event is a couple of weeks away but the reports on the invites is interesting news since it means that Samsung will not be done announcing new products after August 5. We’ll keep you updated when there is more information on the Life Unstoppable event.

Are you planning to purchase any Samsung products this year? If so, which ones? Let us know in the comments.



