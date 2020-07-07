There Might Be a Different Huawei Foldable Phone In the Plans

Huawei is one of the smartphone companies that has stood out with its foldable phones. The Mate X is currently one of the most impressive foldable releases and there are rumors about a second version for this year. But it appears that the company might have more foldable phone in its plans.

The latest reports say that the company might go with a different design for this foldable phone. The Huawei Mate X and Mate Xs both fold outwards but reports say the company might go a different route. The rumored foldable phone from Huawei might instead fold inwards.

Something Different From the Mate X Phones?

GSMArena reports that the company recently filed for a new trademark in the EU that hints at something different. The rumored phone is known as the Mate V, which suggests that it might be something completely different from the Huawei Mate X and Mate Xs. The phone site also points out that the company filed for a patent back in April that hints at that different design.

Huawei entered the foldable phone race last year after releasing its Mate X phone. The device was released after a long delay. The Mate X remains as one of the most impressive foldable phones out there but it is also the most expensive at about $2,400. Earlier this year, the company released an upgraded version known as the Mate Xs.

Huawei Mate V

The Mate Xs and Mate X share a lot of similarities but foldable phones are starting to feature different designs. Huawei’s strongest competition at the moment is Samsung with its two foldable phones, the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip. The Galaxy Fold is Samsung’s top foldable device but the Z Flip offers a different design and lower price.

Huawei does not have a foldable phone with a different design and that’s where the Mate V might come in. A new version of the Mate X is also rumored to be coming this year so it is unclear if this is a whole new series of foldable phones from Huawei or part of the Mate X but with a different design to keep things fresh since the Mate Xs was released not too long ago.

Rest of 2020 Could Be Interesting For Foldable Devices

The foldable phone race could get very interesting at the end of the year since Samsung is expected to announce two more foldable phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 and a new version of the Galaxy Z Flip are rumored to be coming some time in August or September. Both are expected to feature major improvements and new features.

Huawei’s next foldable device is expected to come some time around October. We don’t know exactly where this is going since there is still a lot to be revealed about the one or two foldable phones. But we’ll probably see more information when October starts getting close. Huawei’s Mate 40 phones are also rumored to be launching in October so maybe they will both be at that event?



