Fall Guys Continues To Break Records

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is off to an amazing start and on Wednesday, Sony dropped more news on how great the title is doing on its console. The company said on Wednesday morning that Fall Guys has become the most downloaded PlayStation Plus title of all time.

The battle royale game was released back on August 4 and it quickly saw great numbers. The game saw more than one million players in the first 24 hours and it was later revealed that it was one of the top games on Steam and one of the most viewed on Twitch.

The game was released on that same date for the PlayStation 4. The big difference between the PS4 and PC version is that PlayStation’s subscription service, PS Plus, is currently offering it for free.

Publisher Devolver Digital said through a tweet that the game had crossed seven million units on Steam and is the most downloaded PS Plus game of all time. Sony did not say how many copies of the game were downloaded through the PS Store. Sony did make a great move by securing a deal with its game developer to have the game available for free for all its PS Plus members.

The PS Plus record is an impressive one for the battle royale game. The subscription service, which recently turned ten, has featured many other free titles, including some from popular game developers. Over the last few years, PS Plus has offered free titles such as NBA 2K20, The Sims 4, Metal Gear Solid, Hitman, Star Wars Battlefront II, and Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered.

The massive success of Fall Guys during its release earlier this month brought so many players that the game suffered a few issues. The game’s servers crashed just hours after the game was released and Mediatonic later confirmed the number of people that had played in the first 24 hours and that it was working on server capacity.

If you haven’t played Fall Guys, the game is basically a battle royale since you’re competing against 59 other players. Your friends can party up for a squad of four but only one player can win. The winner receives in-game coins and a crown, which can be used to buy items such as outfits, patterns and celebrations, in the shop.

Players compete in a number of races or survival maps to get to the final. The game currently offers 26 maps, including some that are for team games only. Fall Guys is less than a month old but the game has already received a few minor updates. One of the first updates added a new map for the final round. The latest patch brought in control options for PS4 players as well as a few minor fixes and improvements.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available on the PS4 and PC. The game is available for free for all PS Plus members until August 31. What do you think about Fall Guys? Have you won a match? Let us know in the comments.



