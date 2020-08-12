Microsoft Confirms Xbox Series X Launch Month

Microsoft’s next-generation console is coming in November. The company had previously said that the console would be launched around holiday 2020. The confirmation does not give an exact date but it does let fans know that the console will be available that month.

The console was announced at the start of the year. Its design and some of its features were revealed right away. Since then, the company has been giving more and more details. The Verge reports that they have been hearing about a launch the first week of November. The site does point out that the date could slip further due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Early on, it was rumored that the consoles would be delayed. The coronavirus pandemic has led to all kinds of interruptions in the tech industry and many businesses around the world. Several big events that were scheduled to take place in early 2020 were cancelled or delayed.

The confirmation of the November launch date also arrived with a bit of bad news for fans of a popular series. It was revealed that Halo Infinite was delayed to 2021. Microsoft was reportedly planning to launch the game right around the same time as the console.

The delay is a bit of bad news but the company has announced some interesting programs that will keep buyers entertained early on. Games will be launching with optimizations for the Xbox Series X. Game developers such as EA and 2K Games have announced programs that will offer game upgrades between the current and upcoming consoles. EA’s Madden and FIFA series will offer free upgrades for the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The upgrade for NBA 2K21 will be different as the game developer has announced that it will only be available with the purchase of the Legend Edition, which has a price of $99.99. Those are just some of the games that will see upgrades, many other game developers have announced their interest in the idea or confirmed that the games will be upgraded for free.

Microsoft has yet to announce the price of the console. The price has been one of the most talked about things in the tech world. Microsoft’s competition, Sony’s PS5, has also kept things quiet when it comes to the price. Both consoles are rumored to be a little more expensive than the Xbox One and PS4.

Sony announced the PS5 earlier this year. The design of the console was unveiled during a live stream that was mainly about the games that will be available during the launch or some time after. The company did not reveal the price of the console but it did show that there will be two options, a digital edition and another with a disc drive. Many believe the digital edition will offer a lower price since it lacks a disc drive, which means games can only be downloaded.

The Xbox Series X will be coming some time in November. The PS5 does not have an exact release date or launch month at the moment but it has been confirmed that it will be out at the end of the year. We will keep you updated when there is more information on the consoles.



