Samsung Might Have a More Affordable Foldable Device In the Plans

Samsung has the Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and Galaxy Z Fold 2 as its foldable device options. Those phones have been released in a one year period but reports say the company may not be done releasing foldable devices.

The information, which comes from SamMobile’s sources, claims the company is working on a new device with the model number SM-F415. The number is quite interesting since it is close to the number of recent foldable devices from Samsung. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G has SM-F707 as its model number.

Storage and Design

The sources claim that the phone could feature 64GB to 128GB of internal storage. This amount of storage isn’t really impressive anymore so SamMobile believes this foldable device might end up having a lower price.

The specs and design are still a mystery but it is rumored that it could be a clamshell type of phone, like the Galaxy Z Flip. This makes sense as it would require less screen and features on the foldable phone. The tech site also claims that the phone will come in green, black, and blue color options.

Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Flip, and More

Samsung has been on fire when it comes to releasing foldable devices. The company began its releases last year with the Galaxy Fold. The Galaxy Fold’s release was a bit troubled due to a delay before its release. But it didn’t take long for the company to bounce back and release another foldable device. Earlier this year, the company came up with a more affordable option called Galaxy Z Flip.

The Galaxy Z Flip is much different than the Galaxy Fold since it features a clamshell design. The Z Flip debuted in the same category as the Motorola Razr, which has a similar design. The two are among the most affordable foldable options at the moment.

The Galaxy Z Flip is much more affordable than the Galaxy Fold. But Samsung’s foldable devices are far from cheap. The Galaxy Z Flip starts at $1,380 while the Galaxy Fold debuted at a price of $1,980.

Not the First Time

In the past, there have been rumors about Samsung releasing more options at a lower price. All of its phones are still much more expensive than a flagship smartphone but things would get very interesting if the company went with a phone at a much lower price than the Z Flip.

Samsung isn’t the only one that is rumored to be working on cheaper foldable phones. In the past, Huawei has also been mentioned in those rumors. The Chinese smartphone giant has two foldable phones but they are currently the most expensive. Xiaomi and a few others have also given quick previews of their plans. Over the last two years, the company has released at least two short videos of a foldable phone. There is currently no official announcement but it wouldn’t be surprising to see them unveil a foldable phone in the near future.



