Take-Two CEO Defends Price Hike For Upcoming NBA 2K Title

A few weeks back, the gaming world was left a little confused when 2K Games announced that its upcoming basketball title NBA 2K21 would be priced at $70 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The announcement left people wondering if this was a confirmation that games for the upcoming consoles would cost $70 instead of $60. Several game developers have already announced games for the upcoming consoles but NBA 2K21 is currently the only one that has confirmed the higher price.

The announcement of the basketball title has been far from smooth as the price hike and other confirmations having to do with the upgrade have sparked criticism from fans. Now, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has explained why it is $70.

NBA 2K21 To Cost $70 For PS5 and Xbox Series X

The CEO said in an interview with Gamesindustry.biz that there hasn’t been a price increase for frontline titles for a really long time, despite the fact that it costs a great deal more to make those titles. He added that the price is justified due to the value they offer consumers and the kind of experience you can really only have on the next-gen consoles. The CEO also confirmed something else during a Q1 earnings calls, clarifying that it will announce pricing on a title by title basis.

NBA 2K21 was confirmed during a Sony live stream a few weeks back. The basketball title showed a trailer of NBA rookie Zion Williamson in a gym. The company later announced the cover athletes for the game.

Legend Edition Upgrade

The price hike is not the only thing that has made news. The company was criticized by some shortly after announcing the Legend Edition of the game. The Legend Edition has been part of the series for a while but the criticism came after it was revealed that the edition would be the only one to offer a free upgrade for next-gen consoles.

The price of the Legend Edition remains the same at $99.99 but some criticized the idea since it ties the upgrade to the most expensive edition of the game. Those who buy that edition will get to upgrade from their PS4 or Xbox One versions to PS5 or Xbox Series.

Other Free Upgrades

The upgrade is different from what other game developers have announced in recent weeks. Companies such as EA have announced that some of their sports titles will offer free upgrades between the consoles. Among the titles is Madden 21 and FIFA 21, which are some of the most popular sports games around the world. The Madden 21 upgrade was initially announced for the Xbox Series X but it was later confirmed that it would also be available for the PS5.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X will be released later this year. Some companies have announced $60 games for later this year but it is unclear if that will change when the new consoles start being released. The last time the prices changed were during the PS3 and Xbox 360 days. At the time, prices went from $49.99 to $59.99.



