EA Has Major Madden 21 Update Following Heavily Criticized Release

EA Sports has just released Madden 21 but the criticism came nearly right away and hasn’t stopped. The football series was trending on Twitter during the weekend but not because people are happy with the product. Hundreds took social media to ask the NFL to drop its partnership with EA, the company that holds the exclusive rights to the NFL video games.

Madden 21 is a few days old but it’s reaching records that are far from good. The football game has come under heavy criticism from fans due to its issues and small changes. The game was trending on social media during the weekend but it was also getting hit with very negative reviews on Metacritic.

0.3 Score On Metacritic

The game debuted with a 0.4/10 user score but things have not improved for the title. On Monday, the score went down to a 0.3, meaning negative reviews were still coming in. Madden 21 is now among the lowest rated Madden games of all time less than two weeks after its release.

EA’s response has been to release early patch notes for the upcoming update. The next major update for the game will come at the start of the football season. The update will look to fix the issues that have been affecting the game since its release. On top of that, there will be additions and gameplay tweaks to make the experience a bit better for players.

Three Updates For One Mode

EA has also announced that there will be updates to the Franchise Mode. The information on the updates for that mode will come towards the beginning of the football season. There will be a total of three updates for that mode. The mode will not see any big changes for the next update.

Franchise Mode has been in the Madden series for a while but it has been a point of criticism from many fans due to its little improvements over the years. Several reviewing sites have pointed out that the mode is pretty much the same as the last two editions of the game. The criticism for the lack of improvements to the mode is nothing new. We’ve seen fans ask EA Sports to refresh things and make it what it once was.

New Yard Mode, Upcoming Changes

For years, fans of the series have requested for the game to bring back many of the popular features that made the mode so entertaining. The game has instead introduced a new Yard mode to provide a somewhat similar experience to a backyard football game. That mode will be getting an update as well, including new leaderboards.

Madden 21 is among the lowest rated football games of the series but it will be interesting to see what EA Sports releases after all the criticism from fans that have been buying the game for years and feel like they are getting almost the same product.

Are you playing the new Madden game? If so, what do you think needs to be improved or added to the game? Let us know in the comments.



