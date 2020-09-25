Images of What’s Believed To Be An Xperia Play 2 Surface Eight Years Later

Eight years ago, there were rumors about an Xperia Play 2. The rumors of a second gaming smartphone from the company made sense since the Xperia Play had been released not too long before.

The Xperia Play wasn’t a huge success but the device had its fans who were hoping to see another release. The second release of the series never happened, even though many rumors indicated that there would be. Eight years have gone by since those rumors but the phone is back in the news after some images surfaced.

Was this the Xperia Play 2?

The images of what’s believed to be the second version of the Xperia Play 2 recently appeared online. The images of the phone were posted on the Xperia subreddit by a user who found a listing for the device through a used products store.

There is really no way to confirm that the device seen in the images is the actual prototype. The seller says the device is only a prototype but there are some signs that it could be something that the company once had.

The phone shares some similarities between the first release and tech of that time. The device has the same slide-out mechanism as the Xperia Play. The back of the device shows a camera and Sony’s old Xperia branding.

PS Buttons, Branding, and More

On the front, there are buttons similar to the PlayStation. There is also a D-pad and a few other buttons, including Select and Start. The Verge points out that the phone seen in the images matches the leaked renders from that time.

The Xperia Play phone never saw a second release but this is quite interesting since it comes after eight years. There is no way to know if this is the real thing from the company but that era saw many other attempts.

Sony likely moved on to other projects since the first gaming smartphone wasn’t a big success. During that time, the company also released the PS Vita, the continuation of the PSP releases, which provided a somewhat solid portable gaming experience for a few years.

Different Gaming Plans Now

Gaming smartphones haven’t really taken off and a return of the Xperia Play series is unlikely at this point. But it is always good to see the products that the company had in mind at the time. Sony’s plans on gaming are far different now, the Vita is no longer being produced. The company stopped production early last year and there seems to be no plans on portable gaming. This wasn’t exactly a surprise since the company itself had stopped making games for the handheld video game console back in 2015.

The company is now focused on the PS5, which has been unveiled and confirmed to be coming on November 12. The new console will feature major improvements over the PS4, which has been around since late 2013.

Did you have an Xperia Play phone? Were you waiting for a second release? Let us know in the comments.



