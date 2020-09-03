Latest Motorola Razr 5G Leak Reveals Just About Everything

Motorola has the Razr 5G in its plans and while we don’t know when it will launch exactly, the phone has been the center of rumors due to the things it could improve. The latest reports and leaks have pointed to a much better Razr phone this time around, especially after the foldable releases from Samsung.

The latest rumors on the Motorola foldable phone come from Ishan Agarwal, who has revealed some information on the dimensions of the device. The new device measures 168.5 x 72.5 x 8mm when unfolded. The height is rumored to be shorter on the new device and reports say this could explain the move of the fingerprint scanner to the back.

Massive Upgrade For Camera Department?

PhoneArena reports that the new phone could see a massive upgrade in the camera department. The first Razr has 16MP and 5MP cameras, something that is not super impressive today. The site reports that the cameras could be bumped up to 48MP and 20MP.

The Motorola Razr series returned after a long break in late 2019. The series was transformed into a foldable phone series but things weren’t perfect. The phone got a lot of hype since the return of the series had been rumored for years. The announcement that it was going to be a foldable phone made things even better.

The Motorola Razr debuted with some disappointing specs though. One of the most disappointing was its processor. The processor didn’t match the competition and it showed when Samsung released its Galaxy Z Flip.

Price Is One of the Big Questions

The phone also debuted with a $1,499 price tag, making it somewhat affordable. The problem was that its main competition, the Galaxy Z Flip, debuted at $120 less. On top of that, Samsung’s device launched with some impressive features and specs. Samsung has already released a 5G version of that same phone for $1,500.

PhoneArena points out that it seems highly unlikely that Motorola will be able to lower the $1,500 price tag with 5G speeds and other upgrades set to take place. But Samsung also has its latest release right around the same price so we don’t know what Motorola is going to do this time in terms of price.

Design To Remain Similar?

A few reports have already pointed out that Motorola will go with a similar design. Recent leaked images showed what appeared to be a new version of the Motorola Razr. It was difficult to spot the differences between the old and the new edition since they were pretty much the same.

The specs are expected to be much different though. The first foldable Motorola Razr fell short and the company will have to do much better this time if it wants to put some competition against the Z Flip and all the other foldable phones that could debut later this year.

We’ll keep you updated when there is more on the Motorola Razr 5G.



