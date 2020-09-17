PlayStation 5 Price Finally Confirmed

The PS5 event that took place on Wednesday finally confirmed what every PlayStation fan had been waiting for, the price. The upcoming console, which will be released in two variants, matches the price of the Xbox Series X.

The PS5 was announced earlier this year and unveiled during a live stream back in June. At the time, Sony confirmed that there would be two variants of the console, including one that’s digital only. The price of the digital edition was expected to be lower and Sony confirmed that during its event on Wednesday.

The Prices

The price of the digital edition of the PS5 is $399 while the standard edition with a disc drive is priced at $499. The PS4 outsold the competition in these last seven years but the race is expected to be closer this time.

A few days back, Microsoft unveiled a second variant of its Xbox Series console, the Series S. The console is much smaller and will be available at a price of $299, making it a very affordable option for those who want the next-gen experience at a low cost. The price of the Xbox console was leaked and the company confirmed it a few hours later.

The PS5 will be released in the US, Japan, and Australia on November 12. Other parts of the world will get the console on November 19. The Microsoft consoles will be released two days before the PS5.

Subscription Services for the PS5 and Xbox Series

Sony also showed off a new subscription service called PlayStation Plus Collection. The service, which will be available for the PS5, showed a number of PS4 games, including God of War and The Last Guardian. The service appears to be only for the PS4s most popular titles. There were no PS5 games in the trailer. Sony did tease a new God of War game and showed gameplay for Final Fantasy 16, Deathloop, and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

The PS Plus Collection comes just days after Microsoft announced a major addition to its Xbox Game Pass, EA Play. The EA service has been available on both consoles for a few years now. But it has been a separate membership for both. The addition to Xbox Game Pass means it will be available through there at no additional cost.

PS5 Pre-Orders Begin Early

It was announced that pre-orders for the PS5 would begin on Thursday, September 17. But the process has been a bit of a mess so far. Some retailers opened pre-orders just hours after the PS5 price announcement.

Several people have been able to get through the pages and pre-order a console. Others have not been so lucky, getting errors or simply being notified that the retailer is out of stock.

The Verge points out that even if you manage to get one, there’s no guarantee that it will arrive on launch day. They attempted to get one through Target and were told that it might be shipped from Nov. 13 – Nov. 18. They were then told the item was unavailable.

Have you pre-ordered a PS5? If so, how long did it take you? Which games are you looking to play on the next-generation consoles? Let us know in the comments.




