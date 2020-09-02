Samsung Announces Price and Release Date For Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung has a few more details on its Galaxy Z Fold 2 device. The Android phone was unveiled at the start of August but the price and release date have now been announced by the South Korean giant.

The first bit of information is the price of the foldable phone. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 has a price of $1,999. Preorders began on Tuesday, September 1 and the device will start shipping on September 18. Samsung will have the unlocked version of its phone on its website. The company will also have its phone available through three US carriers, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon.

Galaxy Fold and Z Fold 2

The price reveal confirms that the new version of the Fold series is more expensive. The price isn’t a huge difference from the previous release but it once again makes the phone one of the most expensive in the market.

The Galaxy Fold launched with a price of $1,980, making it the second most expensive foldable device. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is $20 more expensive but the information is quite different from what had been rumored over the last few months. If you’re looking for a cheaper foldable phone from the company, you should look at the Galaxy Z Flip and its 5G option, which costs about $500 less. There’s also rumors that the company is already preparing to offer an actual affordable foldable phone but no one knows when that will be unveiled.

No Lower Price This Time

Before its launch, reports had said that Samsung would release the phone at a lower price. There were rumors that the phone would lose one or two features or even offer different variants to make the price a bit lower this time.

The rumors on the lower price kind of changed when the phone was unveiled in early August. The cover display got better and that pretty much led to speculation that the price would not change at all. The device also has a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz, ending the whole issue on the first release where one side appeared to refresh slower than the other.

Here are the specs and other details for the Galaxy Z Fold 2:

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 features a larger cover and main display. One is 6.2 inches while the other is 7.6 inches. The main display uses Ultra Thin Glass. 120Hz refresh rate, not on the cover display though.

Snapdragon 865 Plus processor.

5G support.

4,500 mAh battery.

Triple 12MP rear cameras. 10MP front cameras.

256GB of storage.

12GB of RAM. Samsung has not announced any other variants of the phone.

Android 10.

Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black options. Tom’s Guide reports that Samsung will offer extra color options for the hinge when you purchase the phone through its website. The options include Metallic Gold, Metallic Silver, Metallic Blue, and Metallic Red.

Available through Samsung, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon.

What do you think about the latest foldable phones? Do you currently own a foldable phone? Let us know in the comments.



