Ubisoft: PS5 Will Only Be Backward Compatible With PS4

The PlayStation 5 will only feature backward compatibility with PlayStation 4 games, according to gaming giant Ubisoft. The information comes from a Ubisoft support page that mentions that backwards compatibility will be available for supported PlayStation 4 games. The information also mentions that it will not be possible for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 2, or PlayStation video games.

Sony has already confirmed that its upcoming console will play a number of PS4 video games. But the company has remained silent on if its new console will go beyond that by offering backwards compatibility with older consoles such as the PS2 or PS3.

The PS4 did not really offer backwards compatibility, something that many gamers have requested in the past. The current console instead offers a number of PS2 titles through the PS Store. The lineup is very small and it rarely sees additions.

The last Sony console to offer backwards compatibility was the first PS3 models. Those consoles featured backwards compatibility with the PS2 but they were a bit expensive at the time. Sony later released other PS3 models without the feature, instead offering PS1 and PS2 titles through the PS Store.

PlayStation’s main rival, the Xbox, did work on that feature during this generation, making things easier for gamers to go back and play their favorite games from the Xbox 360 era. The feature is expected to get better for the Xbox Series X, which is coming later this year.

Sony has yet to reveal some details about the console so we don’t know how accurate this information is at the moment. We do know that Sony has not shown much interest in having the feature. Years back, Jim Ryan, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s President and CEO, questioned why people would want to play older games on current consoles. He said at the time that the feature is one of those that is requested but not actually used much.

It has been some years since he made those comments so no one knows for sure if the feature will just be limited to PS4 games. For now, we know that some of the upcoming PS4 titles will be available to play on the PS5. Other companies have also announced free upgrades between the two consoles, making things a bit better for those who are saving up to get the PS5 or the Xbox Series X when they come out later this year.

Sony has yet to reveal the price, release date, and other details so it probably won’t be long before the company confirms or denies a full version of the feature.

Do you want full backward compatibility from the PS5? Which console are you getting?




