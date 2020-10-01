Call of Duty Warzone: Activision Ban Wave Removes Thousands of Cheaters

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently one of the most popular options in the battle royale genre. The game, which is a separate release from the 2019 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, has attracted many players but also a lot of cheaters using all types of methods to gain an advantage on the competition.

Cheating is not exactly new in PC games but it has been out of control at times for the battle royale game. The amount of cheaters has sparked all kinds of complaints on social media over the last few months.

Thousands of Cheaters Removed from Game

Game developers with super popular games such as Call of Duty: Warzone are in a constant battle against cheaters. Cheating continues to be a big problem in the game but GameRant reports that this past week, Activision fought back against cheaters. On Monday, the game developer reportedly banned up to 20,000 different cheaters.

The report comes from Vice, which says that the bans were confirmed by people familiar with the matter. GameRant also points out that there is evidence of the ban wave through a notice on a cheat website, which stated that its cheat service had been detected by the game developer.

Little Is Known About the Latest Bans

There are no details on the cheats that were being used by these players or how the game developer was deciding on the bans. But more evidence of the ban wave came shortly after, with some Call of Duty players confirming on social media that they had been removed from the game. GameRant reports that one streamer was banned on live stream.

Ban waves in popular games such as Call of Duty: Warzone actually happen quite often. There have probably been a number for the battle royale game but Activision does not usually discuss or post about the bans. No one knows if this ban targeted a certain cheat or cheat service. The ban wave does appear to be one of the biggest since the game’s release.

Not the Only One

Other battle royale games have done the same over the last few months. One of the games that has publicly confirmed ban waves is Respawn’s Apex Legends. Back in May 2019, it was revealed that the game developer had banned 770,000 cheaters. A few seasons back, the game developer also fought back against cheaters by resetting their ranks and not giving rewards to those who were caught using an exploit that allowed them to leave matches without losing points. The surprise reset sparked a number of posts from people who were confused as to why they had not received the Ranked rewards from the previous season.

Like COD, the Respawn battle royale game has seen a high amount of cheaters since its release last year. Just last month, a Respawn staff member confirmed on social media that it had issued bans against players who were taking advantage of a bug in the game.

COD: Warzone is available on the Xbox One, PS4, and PC.



