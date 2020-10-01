Caviar Has a Custom iPhone 12 With a Theme Based On Apple’s First Product

Apple is one of the biggest companies around the world and millions of people own an iPhone or product from the tech giant. But things were different over 40 years ago as the company was looking to catch the attention of people with its first computer.

Apple’s first product, the Apple 1, was discontinued 43 years ago. But luxury brand Caviar has decided to customize the iPhone 12 to pay tribute to the company’s first release. The brand has customized editions of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The custom editions from Caviar are always on the expensive side and this one is no different. The company is offering two options, with the most expensive one at a price of $10,000. The back of the device is where the brand has focused, adding a screen along with Hello World. The bottom of the device also has a piece of motherboard from the original Apple 1.

The brand’s second option has a much lower price but it is still more expensive than any of the standard editions of Apple iPhones. The Apple 1 Light has a price of $5,000 but it does not come with the screen and the big piece of motherboard. The back of the phone instead features a wood panel and a hand written/engraved Apple. There is also a green piece on top of the engraved Apple. That tiny piece also happens to be part of the motherboard.

Caviar’s custom phones will be limited, just like most of their products. The brand will be selling just 49 units of the Apple 1 Light option and only nine of the Apple 1. Only a few of those computers were produced and they are extremely rare. Old Apple products usually go for lots of money at auctions. The small addition of the motherboard to the phones is probably one of the big reasons as to why they are so expensive.

Caviar has wasted no time in announcing custom iPhone 12s. Just a few days ago, the company was in the news after revealing another set of custom iPhone 12s. The ‘Space Odyssey’ lineup of iPhone 12 Pro also features rare materials on the back.

This custom phone has a much different theme but the prices are still very high. The cheapest option of the ‘Space Odyssey’ lineup of iPhone 12 Pro has a price of $5,830. The ‘Space Odyssey Mercury’ option has a price of $6,600. Those who want the option with the most storage will have to spend an extra $1,150. That alone is enough to buy a really good standard edition iPhone or Android device.

The latest creations from the luxury brand are enough to buy a number of standard edition iPhones. The custom devices from the brand are limited and do feature a rare piece of Apple history. Caviar has already announced two different custom iPhone 12s and it probably won’t be long before the brand reveals another. Previous releases of iPhones have seen multiple custom editions from the brand. iPhones with rare pieces of history, including a spacecraft, and one with a solar panel are among the recent creations by the luxury brand.



