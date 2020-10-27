PS Plus Announcement Could Be Coming On Wednesday

The PlayStation Plus free games for the month of November have not been announced but the reveal could be very close. PlayStation usually announces the next free games with just a few days left on the month so it happening this week is very likely.

Reports say the service will make the announcement on Wednesday, which is just a few hours away. This makes sense since we’re pretty much at the end of the month. There are no hints or teasers on what the free games could be for November. But there is all kinds of rumors surrounding the lineup.

The lineup will be coming just before the release of the PS5 and many believe Sony could get things started with some good games. The Uncharted 4 DLC featuring some of the characters from the series has appeared in some of the rumors. Another is the Spider-Man game, a PS4 exclusive that will soon get a remastered version and the second release in the series. Spider-Man is usually included in sales but it wouldn’t be a bad one to have for those who have not played it yet.

PS Plus is currently offering Vampyr and Need for Speed Payback. Both games will likely be available for the rest of the month and the first few days of November. Remember, you can save them to your PS4 Library so you can download later.

PS5 Launch Title Delayed

Speaking of PS Plus, Sony announced on Monday that PS5 launch title Destruction AllStars has been delayed. The game will now be released in February but the interesting news is that the title will be part of PS Plus. The game will be offered for free for two months.

Destruction AllStars, a vehicular combat game, was announced as a PS5 launch title not too long ago. There wasn’t much on the game other than the release would happen alongside the upcoming Sony console. The company later said in a post that refunds for the game will be coming. This includes the purchase of the game made through retailers, PS Store, and PlayStation’s official website.

Tech and gaming sites say the move could be a good one for the title. The free release could benefit just like Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout did a couple of months back. The battle royale game from Mediatonic went on to become the most downloaded PS Plus game of all time. The game was available for free for PS Plus members throughout the month of August.

PS Plus For PS5

Speaking of PS Plus, the month of November will be big for the service on the PS5. Sony has already announced the PS Plus Collection, a list of PS4 games that will be available at launch for the PS5. The lineup will be available as part of the service and will offer popular releases such as Days Gone, God of War, and Infamous. We’ll keep you updated when Sony reveals more about PS Plus for the month of November.

Which titles would you like to see for PS Plus November? Let us know in the comments.



