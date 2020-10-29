Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 Could Be a Much Different Device

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Z Fold 2 but there is already rumors on the next edition of the series. The latest rumors appear to indicate that the company is planning to change things up in the future. Over the last few days, we’ve heard about one of its features and one of the changes that the company could make on the design. Here’s everything that’s been rumored so far about the Galaxy Z Fold 3:

Sliding Keyboard

LetsGoDigital has published renders of the potential Galaxy Z Fold 3 device based on the things seen in some of Samsung’s patent images. One of the interesting parts about the patent is that the company may include two hinges that allow the screen to bend in two places. But that’s not the feature that stands out the most.

Inside one of the folding parts of the phone is a sliding keyboard that allows you to use the device like a laptop or tablet. This is based off a patent so it is unclear if the release or design will happen. But this would really be the first time that a company attempts to have a sliding keyboard on a foldable phone.

Pop-up Camera

A couple of days back, there were reports that a World Intellectual Property Office application had been published with images suggesting that the next Samsung foldable device would have a pop-up camera system.

The pop-up camera could be included in future foldable devices but Pocketnow also brings up another interesting take on this option. The tech site points out that the company may have decided to pass on this design since this would give an already pricey device more expensive parts.

Light Indicator

LetsGoDigital recently reported that the company seems to be planning to equip the next Galaxy Z Fold smartphone with a light indicator. The indicator will be located on the hideaway hinge. This feature would provide an indicator with different types of colors that would let the user know if the device is receiving a call or other notifications. This would be useful for when the device is closed.

S Pen Support

One of the earliest rumors about the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has to do with S Pen support. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 does not have S Pen support but it’s rumored that it could change with the next edition. A few tech sites have suggested that it might come with a new but different S Pen. Rumors earlier this year were saying that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 would probably skip on the S Pen to lower the price. Would this mean a higher price for the next edition of the Galaxy Z Fold?

Lite Version

There are rumors going around that the company is going to bring more affordable releases next year. Among the rumors is a cheaper version of the Galaxy Z Fold known as the Galaxy Z Fold Lite. We currently don’t know what the company could skip on to make the price lower but Lite releases from other series usually come with less powerful specs. The Galaxy Z Fold phones are nearly $2,000 so the price of the Lite version will probably still be over $1,000.



