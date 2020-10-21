Snapdragon 875: The Smartphones In Line For the New Processor

The Snapdragon 875 processor is coming and there is one company that could be ahead of the others when it comes to having this release. Over the last few days, there have been rumors that Samsung will launch its Galaxy S21 (Galaxy S30) smartphones in January.

The early launch would put the company ahead of others looking to have this processor on their smartphones. Samsung appears to be in the lead for this race but one company is looking to be the first for one market. That company is Xiaomi, which is looking to have the processor on one of its smartphones soon.

Xiaomi Mi 11: Rumored Processor and Specs

The Chinese smartphone giant might be planning to have that processor on its Mi 11 phone. The report comes from Digital Chat Station, who claims that the company has strong ties with Qualcomm and that will help it get the processor earlier.

The leakster also said through Weibo that since the processor will be launched in December, we could see the Xiaomi device some time in January. He also dropped another piece of information related to the Xiaomi Mi 11. He said the device will be exclusive to the Chinese market for a while.

The latest rumors point towards the Mi 11 having a selfie camera under the screen. There are some rumors that this tech could instead be for the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4. The Mi Mix series hasn’t seen a new release for a while now but there have been rumors in the last few months. There was even an interesting patent that many thought was for the Mi Mix 4. Nothing has been confirmed by the company just yet.

Realme In the Race?

Earlier this month, there were also rumors that the Realme 7 would be the new model to arrive with the upcoming processor. There hasn’t been much information ever since but the rumors appear to be pointing to more than just Xiaomi and Samsung.

SlashGear recently reported that Qualcomm and Asus have collaborated to create devices powered by the new processor. The devices are said to be gaming smartphones and are rumored for an early 2021 launch. There is not a lot of information on this but it appears that Qualcomm and Asus will have a phone with that processor in the first few months of 2021. They are behind the processor so it wouldn’t be surprising to see their devices be among the first or even the first ahead of other companies mentioned in here.

LG Not In the Race, Reports Say

One company that might be staying away from the Snapdragon 875 race is LG. Recent releases from the company have gone with the affordable Snapdragon 765G. The latest rumors from South Korea say that the company will continue that approach next year. The approach will continue for at least the first half of 2021. LG is instead rumored to be focusing on phones with the successor to the Snapdragon 765G, the Snapdragon 775G.

The race to be the first with the processor is heating up. We’ll keep you updated when there is more information.



