Sony Adds New Free Avatars Ahead of PS5 Release

The PlayStation 5 release is getting closer and closer and Sony is making a lot of changes for the introduction of its new console. The latest change has to do with the lineup of free avatars that a user can change at any time.

There are now more free avatar options for all the users. The new avatars feature characters from some of the most popular video games series. One of the characters that has a number of avatars now is Ratchet from the Ratchet & Clank series. The PS5 will get a new release in the series and Ratchet now has a number of different PSN avatars. Clank has a couple of avatars while a few other characters are there as well.

The Spider-Man series is also there, with Miles Morales and different types of Spider-Man avatars available. The second release of the series is coming to the PS5 along with a remastered version of the first release.

Other less popular games have avatars as well, including Journey. The fun and interesting title has at least three avatars. Some of The Last of Us Part II avatars appear to have been added to the lineup as well but I can’t 100 percent confirm this since there were some avatars for the game that were available for free a while back.

It Has Been a While

The addition of avatars is a good one since PlayStation has featured the same avatars for a while. Some of these avatars are from the PS3 era and a few of them are series that are no longer getting releases. One of them is Logan from Syphon Filter, a game that last saw releases during the PSP era. Syphon Filter was popular during the PS1 days but failed to grab the same attention during the PS2. Syphon Filter had some nice games for the PSP but we haven’t heard anything on the series for some time now.

The avatars are the latest changes ahead of the PS5 release next month. Not too long ago, PlayStation announced changes to its PS App. The app is getting a new look with just days to go before the PS5 debuts. The mobile and web versions of the PS Store are also getting changes, including the removal of PS3 and PS Vita video games.

System Update

Earlier this month, the PS4 introduced an update to make changes for the PS5. The latest update makes changes to the party system. The changes have sparked some criticism against the company for making things a bit more complicated. Sony has said that it is looking at the feedback. The update also brought the controversial voice recording warning for party chats. The message sparked all kinds of rumors and memes but the company later said the feature is part of the PS5. Users on that console will be allowed to report chats.

The PS5 will be coming to a number of markets on Nov. 12. The rest of the world will get the console on Nov. 19. The prices are $399 and $499.



